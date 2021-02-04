Athletes from all over Southwest Oklahoma signed letters of intent on Wednesday to fulfill their dreams of playing college sports.
Majority of the signings were in football. And while several schools had signing ceremonies on Wednesday as part of National Signing Day — the official day that the NCAA allows athletes to sign letters of intent to play under scholarship — some players and schools will have signings later in the week.
MacArthur had three players sign with receiver/defensive back Amarion Hicks signing with Oklahoma Panhandle State, linebacker Mike Epps going to Chattahoochee Valley Community College in Alabama and running back Nasir Kemper deciding to walk on for the Oklahoma Sooners.
Elsewhere in Lawton, Eisenhower offensive lineman Kevin Sovo is expected to sign with Northeastern State in Tahlequah on Friday.
At Elgin, center Zach Cizek signed with Southern Nazarene in Bethany, the same day state champion cross country runner Gage McElhaney signed with Southwest Baptist University in Bolivar, Missouri.
Anadarko offensive lineman Robert Givens signed with Central Oklahoma. Also in Caddo County, Carnegie offensive lineman Paris Holmes signed with Southwestern Oklahoma State.
After reaching the Class 2A quarterfinals, Marlow and Frederick each had three players commit to play at the next level. On Wednesday, Marlow linebacker Carson Moore signed with Southeastern Oklahoma State in Durant while offensive lineman Braeden Whaley signed with Oklahoma Baptist and fellow offensive lineman Jack Mitchell signed with Arkansas Tech.
Frederick’s signing was delayed until Feb. 16, when safety Zac Mathews will sign with Northwestern Oklahoma State, running back Kyle Edwards will sign with Southwestern Oklahoma State and offensive lineman Lance Coronado will sign with Oklahoma Panhandle State.