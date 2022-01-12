With the number of COVID-19 cases in Comanche County on the rise again, local youth and high school sports is being put on hiatus.
On Monday afternoon, shortly after Lawton Public Schools announced it was going to resort to virtual learning for at least the next week, LPS announced it would be postponing and/or suspending all athletic activities for at least the next week as well. The announcement came just hours before all three Lawton high schools
“We are going to try to reschedule, if possible, Tuesday’s games and other games that were scheduled through Monday,” Lawton Public Schools athletic director Gary Dees said. “We won’t play anything until next Tuesday, that’s what we’re planning right now.”
Several other school districts, including those of Elgin, Cache, Sterling and Apache, have followed suit and will not be playing games in the near future.
Shortly afterward, the City of Lawton’s Parks and Recreation Department has canceled its youth basketball games for Saturday, Jan. 15 and Monday, Jan. 17.