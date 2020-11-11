Five local softball players from the greater Lawton area were named to rosters for the Oklahoma High School Fast-pitch Softball Coaches Association (OHSFSCA) All-State Game.
Eisenhower’s Jamiya Morgan and MacArthur’s Kennedy Fisher were named to the Large West team as utility/middle infielders. Morgan hit .552 for the season with 8 home runs and 52 stolen bases out of the leadoff spot for an Ike team that marched all the way to the state semifinals. Meanwhile, Fisher hit .437 and had a career-high 52 hits for the Highlanders, while only striking out twice all year. Fisher, who finishes her career with a .451 batting average, will sign to play softball at Oklahoma Christian today.
In the small-school ranks, Cyril pitcher Hailee Brown, Walters catcher Grace Myers and Central High utility/outfielder Leigha Harris were all named to the West All-State team.
The game will be played Saturday, June 12, 2021.