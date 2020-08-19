Cache comes back to top ‘Darko
CACHE — Anadarko led 4-2 in the 5th inning before Cache scored 5 runs to take a 7-4 lead and held on to win 7-5.
Krista Yackeyonny and Maddie Tate each had two hits for Cache, while Maddie Crandall scored twice and Kyla Bonnarens drove in two runs.
For Anadarko, Emma Arrington, Ruth Powell and Lacy Leonard each had 2 hits apiece.
Bonnarens pitched all 7 innings for Cache, giving up 10 hits and 2 earned runs.
The Bulldogs (5-4) head to the Murray County Tournament, where they face Lindsay on Thursday in Sulphur. Anadarko (6-2) heads to the Highway 33 Classic, where they’ll open with Clinton.
Sterling tops local rival Fletcher
STERLING — Sterling beat Fletcher 12-4 as Aubree Smith drove in 3 runs for the Tigers. Morgan Curry was 2 for 2 and Kenley Geiger was 3 for 3. Geiger was also the winning pitcher.
Sterling (6-1) plays Thursday at Binger-Oney. Fletcher (3-2) plays Glencoe on Friday.
Jays fall despite McCarthy’s 11 K’s
GERONIMO — Elizabeth McCarthy’s dominant pitching wasn’t enough for Geronimo, who lost to Grandfield, 3-2.
McCarthy gave up just two hits and struck out 11.
Hailey Hunt got the win for the Bearcats. Tyla McCaig drove in both runs for the Blue Jays.
