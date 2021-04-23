Lawton High was already scheduled to have its Senior Night against Mustang on Thursday. But festivities got started a little later than expected thanks to late-game drama provided by one of the Wolverines’ city rivals.
MacArthur faced Ardmore in a twinbill that went a little long thanks to the girls game going into extra time, where the Tigers decided matters, 5-4. Meanwhile, the Mac boys were able to get a goal back on Ardmore, but unable to climb all the way back in a 2-1 loss.
Then, it was finally time for Lawton High to take the turf. But it was a rather somber Senior Night, as the girls were blown out by the Broncos, 10-0, and the boys, facing one of the premier teams in the entire state, were also shut out 10-0.
Both the MacArthur girls (6-7) and boys (6-7) are scheduled to finish up against Eisenhower on Tuesday. Meanwhile, Lawton High’s girls team is done for the season, while the boys (2-10) finish against Southmoore on Monday.