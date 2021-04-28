There was nothing the soccer teams from MacArthur and Eisenhower wanted more than to end the regular season with a win over its arch rival in a district clash.
That remains each team’s desire, but each will have to wait a little longer to achieve it.
After completing just more than a half of the girls game on Tuesday, both teams were interrupted by the ensuing thunderstorms. The girls game was halted with the score tied at 1, while the boys game never started.
Both are scheduled to make the games up on Thursday. The girls game will resume at 1 p.m. at Cameron Stadium, with the boys starting at 2 p.m.
The girls game began with a scrappy goal by Eisenhower’s Cayla Hoch. Eisenhower appeared to control most of the first half, though goalkeeper Iris Wright had to do everything in her power to prevent a couple of Mac attempts. The Highlanders equalized on a goal by Tamera Thomas.