OKLAHOMA CITY — Several girls basketball players were recognized as some of the best seniors in their entire classes by the Oklahoma Coaches Association (OCA) this week.
The OCA released its annual All-Star teams by class on Friday. The Lawton duo of MacArthur’s Azariah Jackson and Eisenhower’s Olivia Choney were both named to the Class 5A West team, while Cache’s Kloe Heidebrecht made the 4A West team after scoring nearly 17 points per game for the Bulldogs as a senior.
Comanche’s Caity Blair was a Class 3A West All-Star, while Cyril’s Lexie McLemore (Class A) and Chattanooga’s Julie Shaw (Class B) were also All-Stars in their respective classes.