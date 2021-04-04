OKLAHOMA CITY — Southwest Oklahoma was well represented as the Oklahoma Coaches Association announced its 2021 All-State boys basketball rosters as well as its All-Star teams by classification on Tuesday.
Three members of Lawton MacArthur’s state runner-up team made the Class 5A West All-Star team, as Danquez Dawsey, Brandon Cowan and Marty Perry were so honored. Dawsey led the Highlanders with 20.5 points per game and finished his career second on the school’s all-time scoring list. Cowan averaged 13.5 points per game while becoming one of the better 3-point shooters on the team and had 24 points in the team’s quarterfinal win over Shawnee. Perry transferred in from Lawton High and became a key role player for the Highlanders, averaging 9.5 points per game.
The Mac trio will be joined by Duncan twins Ben and Nick Johnson who wrapped up illustrious careers for the Demons. Nick averaged 14.1 points per game as a senior while Ben put up 12.3.
Elgin’s Jayden Parker (14.5 ppg) was named to the West 4A team, while Frederick’s John Thompson (24 ppg) was named to the Class 2A West team.
Each of the area’s two representatives in the Class A state tournament, Snyder and Fort Cobb-Broxton, had two players named to the All-Star team. The Cyclones were represented by Ryan Kelly (23.3 ppg) and Ethan Howell (14.1), while the Mustangs were repped by Kyler Denton (13.7) and Tyson Eastwood (19.1). Cyril’s Hayden Big Soldier (16.5) made the West team in Class B.
Big Soldier and Eastwood will also get to play for the Small School West team in the OCA’s All-State game, to be played July 29 at a site to be determined later. In the Large School game, Dawsey will get to participate for the West team.