DUNCAN — Several runners from the Lawton area finished well at the Stampede the Trail 5K and Half Marathon in Duncan last Saturday.
Misty Loafman was the top overall female finisher in the 5K, while Sarah Yeom, Christopher Lowe, Christopher Haag and Jerry Nottingham earned gold medals in their respective age groups. Nicole Hill and Anthony Rapalo earned silver medals in their age groups, while Julia Fontaine took home a bronze and Joseph Burke finished fourth in his age group.
In the half marathon, Peggy Coe won first place in her age group, while Charlotte Bates finished second in hers and Jennifer Schucke finished third. On the men's side, Leon Curry, Ben Schucke and Shaun Bailey finished first in their respective age groups. Nick Bates, Stephen Medicinebird and Casey Hill took silver in their divisions and David Delgado finished fourth in his.