Several players from city football teams signed letters of intent to play college football this week.
In addition to receiver/defensive back Chateau Reed signing with Baylor, Lawton High saw defensive lineman Justin Durgin sign with NAIA program McPherson College in Kansas. Wolverines defensive back Elijah Reyes signed with SWOSU in Weatherford.
At MacArthur, receiver Ryan Andrews and offensive lineman Isaiah Passi also signed with McPherson, while running back DShaun Davis signed with Div. III Defiance College in Ohio.