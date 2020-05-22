Just as they have every season since 1988, the Oklahoma Soccer Coaches Association named its All-State teams this week, with many Southwest Oklahoma players getting recognition. However, with the COVID-19 pandemic still raising concerns, there will be no game held this summer.
Lawton High had two girls players named to the 6A West squad in defender Latalyia Qutaishat and forward Aiyana Scott. At the 5A level, MacArthur’s Brooklyn Hays and Rayne Hudson made the girls West team, as did Duncan keeper Abby Price and Altus forward Alana Lopez.
Two players from each of Lawton’s 5A schools made the boys West team, as MacArthur produced defender Cameron Frisbee and midfielder Alex Williams, while Eisenhower had the midfield duo of Landen Augusta and Seth Rachid. The Duncan boys had a trio of players representing them, with midfielder Tanner Greening, defender Victor Acosta and goalkeeper Aiden Scott.
The 4A West girls team featured several more Comanche County players, as Cache forward Fernanda Valencia and midfielder Jadin Davis were recognized, as were Elgin’s Raylee Halbrooks and Alissa Taylor.
Cache had two players on the boys 4A squad, as Carson Adams and Kierce Franzen were recognized. Elgin’s Seneca Coleman and Spencer Qualkenbush also received All-State honors.