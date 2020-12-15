As high school football winds down, season awards and honors begin to roll in, many of them coming to local players.
In District 5A-1, MacArthur running back Nasir Kemper was named Offensive Player of the Year after playing a pivotal role in leading the Highlanders to the 2nd seed in the district. Meanwhile, teammate Talon Phillips was Defensive Lineman of the Year for the district, while linebacker Chris Noble, wide receiver Amarion Hicks and defensive back Da’Mion Mays were named first-team selections.
Five Lawton High players were first-team selections in District 6AII-1, as receivers Esariuan Gilmore-Kelly and Caelab Fuller, offensive lineman Romeo Blanton, defensive lineman Jaylen Amacker and linebacker Jesse Nabors received that honor. Meanwhile, Anthony Shegog, Radson Ngirasob and Jarrion Bradford received honorable mention.
In District 4A-1, Cache’s Kynel Daniels was named Running Back of the Year after running for 1,565 yards and 15 touchdowns in just over nine games. Meanwhile, teammate Hunter Tate was Receiver of the Year with 364 receiving yards and 3 touchdown catches and 463 rushing yards and 8 more touchdowns. The Bulldogs’ Aidan Robinson was Defensive End of the Year. Cache also had three of first-team all-district selections in quarterback Hunter Glenn, center Alden Konermann and fullback Eli Angiel. Cache had five players earn honorable mentions with safety Luke Edmonson, cornerbacks George Harper and Carlos Harbin and linebackers Brady Wise and Antonio Austin earning that distinction.
Also in that district, Elgin’s Zach Cizek was Offensive Tackle of the Year, while fellow Owl Tyson Sheffield was a first-team selection as a utility player.
Any local coaches with all-district performers they want recognized in the paper may email their information to gbrockenbush@swoknews.com.