OKLAHOMA CITY — Some of the best senior basketball players from around the area were selected by the Oklahoma Girls Basketball Coaches Association for the organization’s annual All State games, with Anadarko being especially well represented.
The Warriors, who were ranked in the top 3 all season and fell in the Class 4A state semifinals, were led all year by a group of seniors. Four of them — Lexi Foreman, Kaylee Borden, Layni Zinn and Libbi Zinn — were selected to the West team for the Middle-sized School game. The quartet were part of a run in which the Warriors went a staggering 76-7, dominating nearly every opponent. And while the championship dream fell short this season and the 2020 season ended with the state tournament getting canceled due to COVID-19, head coach Jeff Zinn said the accolades coming his players’ way is well-deserved.
“I think it also shows, even though we only had one title to show for it, these girls really dominated 4A like most people can’t,” Zinn said.
In the Small-School game, Empire’s Trinity Jade Millan was selected for the West. In the Large-School game, Lakysia Johnson, scorer of more than 2,000 points during her time at Altus, will play for the West team, who will be co-coached by Daniel Wall, the head coach of the Eisenhower Eagles, who recently was told his contract for next season would not be renewed.
Meanwhile, Altus head coach Stacy Terbush was selected as one of two coaches to be named winner of the Charles K. Heatly Award.
The games will take place at a date this summer.