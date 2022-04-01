OKLAHOMA CITY — Several boys basketball players from local schools were named to All-Star and All-State teams by the Oklahoma Coaches Association (OCA) on Thursday.
The OCA’s annual All-State games will be played this summer and are divided into big-school and small-school games for both boys and girls. The girls rosters are expected to be announced later this weekend.
Lawton MacArthur’s Arzhonte Dallas was selected to be on the Large West roster after scoring better than 20 points per game. Meanwhile, Marlow’s Josiah Johnson made the Small West roster after leading the Outlaws to a state semifinal appearance.
The OCA also released its list of All-Stars by class, honoring the best senior basketball players by classification. Dallas made the 5A list, joined by MacArthur teammates Montez Edwards and Jamel Graves.
Anadarko’s Karsen Williams and Cache’s Keegan Fink made the Class 4A All-Star team. Marlow’s Johnson was joined by teammate Jace Gilbert on the Class 3A team, along with the Frederick duo of A.J. McClung and Cade Roady. The Class 2A team featured Hobart’s Jordyn Johnson. Cyril’s Ryan Hart made the Class A team. Indiahoma’s Dyllan Plaster and Big Pasture’s Carson Coats were named to the Class B team, as were Mt. View-Gotebo’s Rylan Belcher and Skyler Kimberlin.