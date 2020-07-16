The high school baseball season might have barely gotten off the ground in Oklahoma, but a select group of high school seniors is still going to get to take the field one more time on Saturday, and will get to do so at one of the state’s premier stadiums.
The Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association will host three All-State games at Chickasaw Bricktown Ballpark in Oklahoma City on Saturday. The large school game will be at 11 a.m., the small school game will be at 2 p.m. and the middle-sized school game will be at 5 p.m.
The small-school West team will feature Fletcher catcher Keegan Amparan and Fort Cobb-Broxton outfielder Brennan Phy. Meanwhile, Lawton will be represented on the large-school West team by MacArthur’s Racer Felter and Eisenhower catcher Ryan Shows. Shows will be reunited with his high school coach, as the West team will be co-coached by Ike skipper Jay Vermillion, as well as Enid’s Brad Gore.