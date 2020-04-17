Two players from Lawton high schools and several others from the surrounding area were announced as members of the Oklahoma Basketball Coaches Association (OBCA) Region 4 All-Star team on Thursday.
For OBCA purposes, the state is divided into eight regions. Region 4 encompasses the southwest corner of the state, from Comanche, Cotton and Caddo Counties all the way to the state line with Beckham, Harmon and Roger Mills Counties.
Lawton High senior post Ashawnti Hunter and MacArthur junior guard Danquez Dawsey were named to the all-region team after each helped lead their respective teams to 20-win seasons and regional championships.
Hunter finished up his stellar career by helping LHS to one of its best seasons ever, falling just a game shy of a state tournament berth. He also earned second-team Oklahoma Big 10 all-conference honors as well. Meanwhile, Dawsey averaged 20.8 points, 6.8 rebounds, 3.2 assists and 2.4 steals per game during a junior campaign in which he also eclipsed the 1,000-point milestone for his career and helped lead the Highlanders to a second consecutive state tournament berth.
Other area representatives on the regional team were Fort Cobb-Broxton’s Tyson Eastwood, Cyril’s Jakobie Kasemeyer, Anadarko’s Cash Novotny, Big Pasture’s Damian Harris, Snyder’s Ryan Kelly and Mangum’s Colton Laughlin.
The Class B champions from Duke were also well-represented as Nick Gable was named the region’s coach of the year and Jameson Richardson was the regional player of the year, while Matt Milner also made the all-region team.