Last year, the Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) introduced an all-girls division for wrestling at the high school level. But there are a couple of Lawton middle schoolers who prefer wrestling the boys and are garnering national acclaim.
Emalyn Johnston-Stewart, 11, is a sixth-grader at Eisenhower Middle Middle School. Emalyn is a two-time state placer in Oklahoma, finishing 2nd in the Girls 12U 65-pound class in last year’s OKUSA Wrestling state championship. But she also has three other state tournament placements to her name from Kentucky and Tennessee growing up in a military family. Her mother, Jessica Stewart, has been coaching wrestling for six years, and co-ran the Oklahoma Chaos youth wrestling program with Mark Guinup, for which Emalyn competed.
“My husband wrestled all through middle school and high school and it just was something I became obsessed with,” Stewart said.
Soon, Emalyn became just as passionate about the sport. She not only earned state placement, she earned All-American status. This past fall, she became the first-ever All-American female wrestler at Ike Middle, and the second-ever female wrestler from EMS to qualify for the Junior High All-State Tournament, scheduled (weather-permitting) to be held this weekend at the State Fairgrounds in Oklahoma City.
“I’m one of the only girls, it’s different, there’s more tournaments. I’ve never actually been to a state-sanctioned school dual,” Emalyn said. “It’s my actual first middle-school state tournament.”
While the walls of sexism in athletics have been getting knocked down for decades, Emalyn has still faced plenty of adversity. She has wrestled in the 80-pound class, despite being just 65 pounds. She has wrestled mostly against boys. She came away from a rivalry dual against MacArthur Middle with a nasty black eye. But despite there being an all-girls wrestling division, her parents don’t necessarily believe in the separation. She’s held her own against the boys and then some.
“How she survived it, I don’t know,” Jessica Stewart said.
She’s survived it with a spunky and confident attitude, finding joy in subverting many of the stereotypes that come with girls playing sports against boys.
“Most coaches and wrestlers treat girls different because they think it’s a ‘boys sport,’” Emalyn said. “Clearly, I’m proving them wrong.”
As good as she is at wrestling, Emalyn sees it more as a hobby than any sort of ticket to a college scholarship or professional career. As it turns out, her brawn might not even be as good as her brain.
“You’ve got all these kids who go to wrestling camps in the summer, she goes to NASA camp,” her mom said. “Her goal is military and then NASA. I’ll take it. You can’t be more proud as a parent.”
While Johnston-Stewart has made waves, a young wrestler on the east side of Lawton has been making just as much noise for nearly a decade. And while Emalyn’s mom coaches her through the chaotic and sometimes violent sport, Santana Cheatwood still gets the nerves every time her daughter, Kahlayah Brown, begins a match.
“My gut still turns every time she’s on the mat,” Cheatwood said. “That never goes away.”
Beyond the normal parental concerns, there’s hardly a reason to be nervous for Kahlayah. She’s has been wrestling since she was about 4 years old, ever since she went to one of her older brother’s practices and fell in love with the sport. Now 13 and a 7th-grader at MacArthur Middle School, Brown too has garnered All-American honors, having gotten third place in her weight group at the Tulsa Nationals in January. And yet, in photos from that event, it’s hard to tell if Kahlayah is happy at all, maybe because she wasn’t.
“She was mad because she only got 3rd,” Cheatwood said.
Like Emalyn, Kahlayah competes in girls divisions as well as open divisions at meets. More often than not, when competing against girls, Kahlayah comes away with at least a medal, usually gold. In the past three months alone, she’s taken home nine gold medals. Like Emalyn, Kahlayah enjoys proving wrestling like a girl can definitely be a good thing.
“I feel like (boys) try to go harder when they face me, but some guys are scared, they don’t want to hurt a girl,” Kahlayah said. “It’s very cool because when you say, ‘I’m a wrestler,’ people think it’s just a boys sport, but it’s not.”
Kahlayah is scheduled to compete in the Bride Creek Battle this weekend, though that is also dependent on the weather. also participates in basketball, softball and golf. But to her, wrestling is the ultimate competition.
“You have to be in real good shape, and it’s more mental,” Brown said. “And it’s not so much a team sport, it’s you as an individual.”