As the basketball playoffs continue in Classes 2A-4A, four area schools still have teams competing, three of whom have both the boys and girls teams still vying for state tournament berths this week.
In Class 4A, Cache and Anadarko are both alive in the boys and girls bracket in the Area III finals, to be played at Shawnee High School. The Cache boys play Fort Gibson at 3 p.m. on Friday in a win-or-go-home game, the winner of which will play the winner of Thursday night’s Anadarko-Bethany game. Any hopes of a state tournament berth would mean having to knock off either No. 5 Mount St. Mary or No. 2 Heritage Hall. Both Cache and Anadarko lost to Mount St. Mary in last week’s regional round.
On the girls side, No. 2 Anadarko, a 62-32 winner over Byng in the regional championship on Saturday, sits just one win away from the program’s 13th state tournament berth in 14 years. The 2019 Class 4A champions must first get past No. 5 Fort Gibson in Friday night’s area championship. Meanwhile, the Cache girls advanced to the area round by defeating Plainview on a basket-plus-foul play from Kyla Bonnarens with seven seconds left in the game. The Bulldogs now get to face No. 16 Bridge Creek in an elimination game.
Marlow is the lone Class 3A team from the area remaining, and both the boys and girls teams head to Ada for the Area III finals. The No. 13 Marlow boys face No. 4 Community Christian in the area championship Friday night. Meanwhile, the Marlow girls face Davis at 1 p.m. Thursday in an elimination game.
Down in Class 2A, Apache’s boys team heads to the area round, facing Fairview in an elimination game on Thursday at 8 p.m.