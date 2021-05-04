Class 2A-6A high school baseball teams from Southwest Oklahoma continue (and in some cases, truly begin) their quest for a state championship this week with regional tournaments set to begin on Thursday, and teams found out their paths when brackets were officially released on Monday.
All of the area’s Class 5A teams were in District 5A-1 this year, which had a tight races between teams 2 through 5. MacArthur (14-14, 9-3 in District 5A-1) ended up just ahead of Duncan, allowing the Highlanders to host a regional. They face Capitol Hill on Thursday at 11 a.m. The winner will get the winner of Del City and Guthrie. Mac beat Del City by a combined score of 36-4 in its two meetings this season. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, finished third in District 2 and have wins over Cache and Elgin.
Eisenhower (15-14, 4-7 in district) ended up the 5 seed in District 1, meaning the Eagles will head to a regional hosted by district winners Noble. Ike opens things against the 4 seed from the opposite district, the El Reno Indians. That game will start at 1:30 p.m. The other first-round game in that regional features Southeast and the hosts from Noble. After beating Duncan on the road back in mid-April, Eisenhower lost four of its last five games. However, the four losses came against the top two teams in the district (Noble and MacArthur), included two extra-inning losses and the Eagles held a lead in three of the games.
Altus (15-14, 5-7 in District 5A-1) finished ahead of Ike, sending the Bulldogs to West Regional 3, hosted by powerful Carl Albert. With Western Heights sitting out the season, thus leaving the regional without an 8 seed, it will be a three-team regional, featuring a round-robin between Altus, Carl Albert and Santa Fe South on Thursday in Midwest City.
Duncan (20-13, 8-3 in District 5A-1) heads to a regional hosted by Piedmont. The Demons draw Guymon at 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, while Piedmont and Ardmore face off in the other opening game.
In Class 6A, Lawton High (5-23, 0-11) finished without a district win in District 6A-2. But with only seven teams in the district, the Wolverines will face the 2nd-place team from District 1, the Westmoore Jaguars, who will serve as regional hosts. The teams will face one another at 11 a.m. on Thursday, with winner facing the winner of the 1:30 game between Edmond Santa Fe and Norman High School. The losers of those opening-round games will play an elimination game at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday evening.
In Class 4A, bi-district series took place last week, with all three local teams from the loaded District 4A-2 advancing to the regional round. Marlow and Elgin are both in the Weatherford regional, and will face each other for the third time this season in the opening round of regional play on Thursday. The two teams met back on March 22-23, with the Outlaws (25-8, 11-3) not allowing a run in victories over the Owls (22-12, 7-7) by 1-0 and 12-0 margins.
Meanwhile, Cache (18-18, 6-8) has the misfortune of facing hosts and district winners Tuttle in the first round of the regional on Thursday. In a doubleheader against Tuttle back on March 13, the Bulldogs dropped both games.
In Class 2A, Walters (26-7, 10-4) heads to Dale, where the Blue Devils draw Minco in the opening game. A ticket to the state tournament would require multiple wins over the hosts, who have just three losses on the season.
Frederick (17-7, 10-4) faces Hobart in the opening round of a regional hosted by Christian Heritage.