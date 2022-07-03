OKLAHOMA CITY — Several local tennis players (including two-thirds of a set of local triplets) and golfers were named all-staters by the Oklahoma Coaches Association.
Brothers Jacob and Justin Phelps of Eisenhower were named west all-state tennis selections by the OCA after making it to the state finals as a doubles pair in Class 5A. Meanwhile, Duncan’s Alexis Giles was also an all-state selection.
Marlow’s Ty Scott, who finished 9th in the Class 3A state boys golf tournament, was an all-state choice in golf, as was Tipton’s Conner Cryer, who finished 2nd in the Class 2A state tournament. Gracelynn Nickell of Duncan was picked as an all-stater after helping the Demons to a 4th-place finish as a team at 5A state. Cache’s Kallie Deiorio, who finished tied for 12th as an individual in Class 4A, was also chosen to the all-state west girls team.