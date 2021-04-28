GUTHRIE — MacArthur’s Savannah Layeski and Mariah Gaede qualified for the Class 5A girls state golf tournament with their performance at the regional tournament at Aqua Canyon Golf Course in Guthrie on Tuesday.
The top six teams qualify for the state tournament as teams, while the golfers with the six best individual scores from non-qualifying teams head to state as individuals.
Layeski, a senior, shot a 108. She previously made the state tournament with the MacArthur team in 2018 and 2019, while no state tournament was held in 2020 due to COVID-19. Gaede, meanwhile, is a freshman who is playing golf for the first time. On Tuesday she shot a 101, a 20-stroke improvement over her first tournament of the year.
Eisenhower was also at the tournament, with the Eagles’ top score being a 118 by Zayla Jessie.
The top individual score at the regional belonged to Altus’ Natalie Blonien, who shot a 76. Duncan’s J.J. Gregston was 2nd with an 82.
In the team standings, Altus and Carl Albert tied for first and went to a sudden-death playoff, with the Titans coming out on top. Duncan finished 3rd.
The Class 5A state tournament will be held next Wednesday and Thursday at Chickasaw Pointe Golf Club in Kingston.