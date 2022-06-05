As May turns to June and spring becomes summer, it would appear that high school sports is taking a much-needed break. However, appearances can be deceiving.
With plenty of sports holding summer camps, clinics and tournaments, there is still plenty to do for parents wanting their kids to stay active this summer. And the same goes for local high school football teams. While the first set of games is nearly 3 months away, teams have already completed the first stage of their off-seasons, the ever-important spring ball. Some schools capped the spring with intrasquad spring games, others finished by going to camps in other parts of the state to compete against some of the best teams Oklahoma has to offer. Whatever the case may be, it’s already starting to feel like football season.
One local coach who particularly looking forward to seeing his players in action was Eisenhower head man Javon Harris. The first-year head coach said there were few hiccups or learning curves for his players and said he already has all spots on his coaching staff filled, though some of them weren’t at spring ball, as they’re being hired from schools in Texas or Oklahoma City.
“We got a solid foundation set, saw guys we needed to see and got some things set in place. It was a really good spring,” Harris said. “These guys picked things up really fast. I had about six of my coaches here and we had a real close-knit group of coaches and that helps out so much. The defense, which is what I’m calling, they picked it up. Offensively, they picked it up. One thing I think I got blessed with is I have a group of kids who love football.”
Eisenhower, Frederick and Cache participated in a three-team camp at Cameron Stadium on May 19. For the Eagles, who had not nearly as many spring practices as either of the other two teams up to that point, it was a chance to finally face actual opposition, and for Harris and his staff to see what kind of players they had, and not just in a physical sense.
“The most important thing for me was just seeing guys compete. That’s what I told them,” Harris said. “I’m not here to see who’s gonna be a superstar, but who, when their brother’s down, who’s gonna pick them up, who’s gonna be a leader? That’s what we’re looking for.”
For Cache and Frederick, it was a chance to compete against a 5A school, and one that has a reputation, even in “down” years, of having serious speed and athleticism. For a 2A school like Frederick in particular, facing schools twice and quadruple its size can be the ultimate proving ground.
“The biggest thing for us is we don’t want to get embarrassed when we go up against those teams,” Frederick coach Bret Tyler joked. “It’s good for us to get involved and go against bigger schools like that, for sure.”
MacArthur also followed the theme of fighting above one’s weight class, as the Highlanders recently went the Santa Fe camp in Edmond, which also featured Jenks, Westmoore, Norman North and Edmond Deer Creek. Being the only 5A school there was just fine with head coach Brett Manning.
“I love going against the bigger schools, and I kind of like being out-manned, which we definitely were on every play and drill,” Manning said. “To me, that’s where you learn what you’re doing right, what you’re doing wrong, who’s in the right position, who might need to change positions. Because if you have flaws, Jenks and Santa Fe and Norman North will show you those flaws.”
The Oklahoma Secondary School Activities Association (OSSAA) places limits on when teams are allowed to have actual full-contact practices. For the month of June, most teams will have “summer pride” programs, strength and conditioning programs designed to get teams back in playing shape before the summer heat really arrives.
Cache’s Coach Griffin usually gives his players the month of June off, saying he encourages his players to participate in other sports, many of which have camps during June. The Bulldogs will host 7-on-7 competitions the first three Wednesdays of this month, with Eisenhower, MacArthur, Walters, Elgin, Frederick and several more listed as possible attendees.
While 7-on-7 has been criticized by some football purists for being “glorified flag football” and taking some of the physicality out of the game, a lot of local coaches see clear advantages in the passing camps and drills. Both Cache and Frederick have employed run-heavy offenses in recent years, but still see the value in the aerial face-offs.
“We are run-oriented and we want to run the ball, but any time you get to go out and work on stuff, you’re going to get better, so that’s a good thing,” Tyler said. “We include a lot of 7-on-7 stuff in our practices. But any time you’re able to go against different teams and see different looks, it’s beneficial.”
The first high school football games are scheduled for the week of Friday, Aug. 26.