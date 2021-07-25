On Friday, several local football players will play in the Oklahoma Coaches’ Association’s annual All-State football game, one of the highest honors a senior football player in Oklahoma can receive. The game will be played at Oklahoma Baptist in Shawnee.
Lawton High running back Christian Houston will participate in the game after having another stellar season for the Wolverines. Houston will head to East Central University in Ada this fall on a football scholarship.
Houston’s teammate, lineman Romeo Blanton, was slated to participate, but an injury is keeping him out of the game. Blanton signed with SWOSU in Weatherford.
MacArthur’s do-everything running back, receiver and defensive back, Nasir Kemper, was selected to the All-State game. After fielding several offers, Kemper will walk on at Oklahoma.
Marlow’s pair of linebackers, Nate Herchock and Carson Moore, both were selected for the game after leading the Outlaws to an unbeaten regular season and the state quarterfinals.