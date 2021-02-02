Four seniors from Southwest Oklahoma will get to showcase their talents with and against the best in the state in the Oklahoma Coaches’ Association All-State game.
MacArthur’s Nasir Kemper was selected as a wide receiver and will be joined on the West team’s offense by Lawton High offensive lineman Romeo Blanton. On the defensive side will be two members of the stifling Marlow defense, linebackers Carson Moore and Nate Herchock.
The game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on Friday, July 30, at a yet-to-be-determined location.
Earlier in January, the OCA announced its All-Star teams by class, with local players recognized at nearly every level.
6A — Christian Houston, ATH, Lawton High*; Romeo Blanton, OL, Lawton High
5A — Talon Phillips, DL, MacArthur*; Nasir Kemper, DB, MacArthur*
4A — Hunter Glenn, QB, Cache; Kynel Daniels, RB, Cache; Hunter Tate, WR, Cache*; Zach Cizek, OL, Elgin*
3A — Blayke Brower, WR, Anadarko*; Rowdy Albertson, OL, Anadarko; Robert Givens, DL, Anadarko*
2A — Kyle Edwards, RB, Frederick*; Zac Mathews, LB, Frederick; Nate Herchock, LB, Marlow; Carson Moore, LB, Marlow; Blake Harris, DB, Marlow
*recognized as a 2-way player