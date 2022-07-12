Boxing has not been as prominent in the Lawton-Fort Sill area in recent years but a small group of local fighters are working to grow the sport and their latest success included a pair of Golden Gloves Regional titles during competition recently in Tulsa.
Louie Gibbs has been working to help get young fighters involved and he’s gone as far as to use his own home as a training base.
His three boxers all claimed Oklahoma Golden Gloves titles in May and then at the Kansas-Oklahoma Regional event recently, two of those fighters claimed titles.
Lamont Nesby Jr. claimed the regional title at 143 pounds, earning a unanimous decision.
“Lamont is 16-years-old and is really strong for his size,” Gibbs said. “He’s developed a powerful hook, jab and cross. He’s been working with me since he was 14 and he continues to work hard and improve.”
The other local champion was Elijah Terrell, a 25-year-old soldier at Fort Sill. Terrell claimed his title at 140 pounds, earning a unanimous decision as well.
“Elijah is very well conditioned and is a really strong fighter with great skills,” Gibbs said. “His dad was a pretty good boxer in his own right and that’s where Elijah got his start in Alaska. He’s been fighting for 2 or 3 years and I see him continuing to improve in the months and years to come.”
The third member of the group is Errick Sheppard who claimed the state title at 152 pounds but lost a decision in the Regional.
“He had a tough opponent but still gave a strong effort,” Gibbs said. “He’s 25 and I think he’s going to keep getting better with more ring experience.”
And that is what Gibbs and his boxers have to do in. the future, keep attending meets and building their resumes.
“My guys don’t get to go to Nationals because they just don’t have enough fights to qualify,” Gibbs said. “I’m just trying to work something out to keep bringing boxing to the community.”
Gibbs hopes that eventually he and former Contender Champion Grady Brewer, who has a gym in Lawton, will be able to work together to grow the sport.
“I have met Grady and I hope we can get together at some point to help all these guys who want to get in the ring,” Gibbs said. “Right now, we’re just trying to slowly build our numbers.”
Gibbs, who has been involved with boxing for 10-plus years, said the good thing about this trio is they all work hard.
“These three guys are all very dedicated,” Gibbs said. “All three of them also work extremely hard and are pushing themselves every day to get better.”
The trio will return to action July 30 in Spencer for another tournament as they try and build their resumes for the future.
Gibbs invited anyone interested in the boxing program to email him at this address: ToBeGreat9@yahoo.com