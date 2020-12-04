ARLINGTON, Texas — Southwest Oklahoma’s pair of veteran tie-down ropers got off to a sluggish start as the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo began at the spacious Globe Life Park, home of the Texas Rangers, Thursday night.
Both the area cowboys were making a return to the finals after missing in recent years, with Jarrett returning after a one-year absence and Herrin returning after missing the last three Finals with hip issues that required two surgeries.
Herrin had the disadvantage of being the second roper out of the box and while he appeared to make a quick catch, he missed and was forced to use a second loop. Despite that fact he turned in a respectable time of 14.8 that while it sure didn’t place, it at least keeps him in the average.
Jarrett had more troubles as his calf came out of the chute slow and he was unable to keep from breaking the barrier and wound up with a 19.3. The roping was rather tough as three other contestants finished behind Jarrett but he’s got a lot of climbing to do to place in the average.
Former world champion Marty Yates set the pace with a time of 7.1, amazing considering the roping is using an extra foot on the score, which gives the calves a bigger head start. Yates did gain some ground, though, on the leader Shad Mayfield but the young phenom had a 7.5 and continues his torrid pace this season.
The Finals were still be completed at press time. Watch for full results in the Sunday Constitution.