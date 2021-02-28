Bowlers were able to get back to league play last week, once the snow cleared enough to be safe that is, with the weekly Senior 9-Pin No-Tap tournament the first to test the elements back on Feb. 19th.
There were only 16 bowlers on hand for the event but those in attendance came to bowl as was obvious in the high scoring.
Leading the group for the day was Johnnie Scheid who rolled 288, 266 and a no-tap 300 to post an (854 scratch series) 878 handicap series to take first place for in the men’s division.
Sam Bowman and Marshall Miller tied for second with 840’s.
Bowman rolled 277, 257 and 255 to put together his total. Miller however was truly the day’s star player as his total was thanks to a natural 300 game sandwiched between games of 277 and 226 to also total out at 840.
A natural 300 game in a no-tap event is just that, all the strikes were actual 10-pin strikes.
Miller was one happy bowler as according to my records, this is only his second perfect game and it comes along eleven and a half years after his first bowled in October of 2009.
There are no awards or special recognition for a 300 game bowled in an uncertified event so this one will go on the shelf as a memory and the thought of knowing that they, 300 games, are still out there for the taking.
(See the ‘No Tap Fun’ portion of this column for the rest of the senior 9-Pin results.)
Clarence Weber tuned in to the ‘out there for the taking’ broadcast and proceeded to grab one for him-self.
After years of trying and close calls that include a 298 and a 299, Clarence Weber finally achieved his lifelong dream and posted his first career perfect 300 game while bowling in the His and Hers league at Thunderbird Lanes last Tuesday night.
It was the first game of the night for Weber who was so excited afterward that his scores plummeted for the remainder of the night and he barely broke 600 for series.
It did not matter though, Weber’s curse has been lifted and for the first time in a long time, a local bow-ler will be ordering a 300 game award ring.
The week’s high series came from the Entertainers league where Paul Zerbe slammed down 201, 269 and 234 for a 704 series, the only 700 on the books last week.
One final league front memo was from the Early Birds league at Thunderbird Lanes where Secretary Gary Sammons wishes to welcome new bowler Dalton Keesee to the lineup. Sammons said that Dalton is a first year league bowler.
Po-Boy Results
Prior to the snow and ice storms that we endured over the last couple of weeks, Po-Boy number four of six was held back on Feb. 10th.
Eighteen bowlers were on hand allowing for the top eight with the high two game block, including handi-cap, to advance to the single elimination bracket.
Matt Ray was the top qualifier with scratch games of 263 and 229, a 32-pin handicap, and a 524 total.
Tony Faustner rolled 222 and 235 for second with 505, James Middleton rolled 210 and 211 for 489 for third and Mark Hill shot 203 and 268 for fourth with 471.
Lee Brown was seeded in fifth with 470 followed by Demarco Coleman with 462, Emily Kitzrow with 457 for seventh and John Troutman rounded out the field with 450.
In a close match between the top and bottom seeds, Ray beat Troutman 214-196.
Another close match was between Hill and Brown with Hill coming out the victor, 250-240.
The bout between Middleton and Coleman showed Middleton advancing 282-275 and in the only runa-way of the night, Faustner beat Kitzrow 302-208.
Ray found another line and managed a 265 to get the win over Hill in the semi’s where Middleton threw a 268 at Faustner’s 254 to advance to the finals.
Ray was in the ‘no-stopping-me-now’ zone and put up a 275 to win the title over Middleton’s 225 effort.
Note that scores include handicap where applicable.
The next feature will run this coming Wednesday, March 3rd, starting at 7-p.m. Po-Boy entry fee is just $25 per person.
Youth
Tori Justice was the youth bowler of the week with a 604 series bowled on games of 169, 210 and 225 in the TOBC Oak Trees League.
Jake Croft had games of 134, 148 and 123 for a 405 to lead in the U12 TBird HotShots division and TBird MiniShots bumper bowler Cynthia Davis rolled a 110 game with Richard Resler right behind with a 108 game for high marks in their league.
The High School Bowling Program will end this weekend as it was learned that, from our local confer-ence, the Elgin Boys team and the Eisenhower Girls team had advanced from the regional and are com-peting at State in Enid this weekend.
With a universal ‘Go Birds’ for Owls and Eagles, we wish them all the best and will have more in next week’s column in regards to the conclusion.
No-Tap Fun
Super Sub Carl Tucker led the Tuesday No-Tappers with a 760 series on games of 241, 266 and 253 and Roy Olson rolled a no-tap 300 for high game honors.
As mentioned at the beginning of this article, Johnnie Scheid, Sam Bowman and Marshall Miller were one, two and two (tied) in the men’s handicap division of the Feb. 19th edition of the Senior 9-Pin No Tap Colorama at Thunderbird Lanes.
Peggy Towne took first for the ladies with 699, followed by Sue Avis with 688.
Scheid’s 854 was high in the scratch event, with Miller taking second with 801.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) Cleo Travis/Carl Christman, 579
(Gm 1, 2nd) Richard Payette/Robert Lansberry, 551
(Gm 2, 1st) Marshall Miller/David Yett, 577
(Gm 2, 2nd) Don Ginter Jr./James Williams, 564
(Gm 3, 1st) Sam Bowman/Billy Carrion, 543
(Gm 3, 2nd) Johnnie Scheid/Peggy Towne, 531
Strike pot winners:
Johnnie Scheid, Dave Yett, James Williams, Marshall Miller
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Cleo Travis (7+X+6=23): No Winner.
Match Play: Carl Christman (5 — 7 and Out): No winner
Pill Draw: James Williams (Needed 5, Got 9): No winner
Waldo: Robert Lansberry: 1st without head pin, left four pins on the deck.
On the 2nd try, with the head pin, Robert left 2 pins on the deck: No Winner
The senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama is held every Friday afternoon, starting at 1pm and is open to all bow-lers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.