Another couple of 11-in-a-row games graced area lanes last week as bowlers continue to be denied perfection, usually through no fault of their own.
A good example of that is the 299 game by Tim Lundquist reported from the Suburban league at Twin Oaks.
Lundquist rolled 235 and 202 out of the gate before stringing together 11 strikes in a row in game three.
Video showed what looked like a perfect shot but the result was a 10 pin still standing when the rake came down.
Lundquist tallied out at 736 with the 299 closer.
Ray Johnson followed on the high series list with 715 on games of 247, 190 and 278 and Johnnie Scheid came in with a 711 that went 268, 215 and 228.
Honorable mention in the Suburban League goes to its Secretary Jim Bomboy, first for a 300 game bowled in the SASBA tournament last weekend in Altus and second for a near triplicate 233-233-234 for 700 on the money in last weeks league action.
Robert Copeland was the star attraction the first game of the His and Hers at Thunderbird Lanes, rolling a spare in frame one before going off the sheet for a 290, 11 in a row, his second this season.
Copeland added a 256 before losing his line and tagged out at 713 for the night.
Jeff Janssen led in the His and Hers for series after games of 243, 279 and 217 for a 739 and Michael Gillian shot 701 on games of 237, 239 and 225.
Kudos to Gillian for rolling a perfect 300 game in the SASBA tournament last weekend as well, just minutes before Bomboy put his on the board.
The SASBA member/guest invitational was held at Town and Country Lanes in Altus.
League Highlights
The TNT league is credited with the week’s high series’ for both the men and the ladies.
Kellan Hill put together a nice set of 751 on games of 267, 248 and 236 for the men’s high series and Andrea Halstead shot 243, 288 and 195 for a 726 to be this week’s leading lady.
And in senior league play, David Yett was the super sub of the week, posting a 734 on games of 244, 279 and 211 while bowling in the Goodtimes league and Thunderbird Lanes.
Youth League Highlights
Mikey York led in youth league play, scoring 682 on games of 171, 266 and 245 bowling in the TBird Legends league.
Carter Croft was next best with 222, 207 and 206 for a 635 in the same league.
Jake Croft ended his day in the TBird Hotshots with a 168 game to allow for a 402 league high series and Brayden Kaplan was the star player in the TOBC Oak Trees with a 448 series on games of 116, 168 and 164.
No-Tap Fun at TBird
When you average 288 in a no-tap league, you will probably be asked to sub quite often, as Mike McLester of Wichita Falls found out and was back in the line up last week.
McLester held up his end of the deal, rolling 233, 300 and 298 for the high no-tap series of the week of 831.
The Colorama feature on Friday afternoon showed Richard Payette at the helm, putting down his no-tap efforts of 266, 240 and 268 for a 774 scratch and 888, the winning handicap total.
Gary Webster finished in second place with 853, followed by Johnnie Scheid at 847.
Jayme Wilkerson was able to make an appearance last week and took home first place for the ladies with 755.
Becky Payette was a close second with a 735.
No-Tap 300 games went on the board for Mike McLester, David Yett and David Salazar and Cleo Travis sneaked in a 290 on his game three.
The scratch pot paid three places, Scheid, with 823 took first, and McLester walked away with 811 for second. David Yett broke even in third place with a 774.
Mystery Doubles results:
(Gm 1, 1st) David Salazar/Sam Bowman, 578
(Gm 1, 2nd) Mike Peckinpaugh/Johnnie Scheid, 577
(Gm 2, 1st) James Williams/Gary Webster, 579
(Gm 2, 2nd) Mike Peckinpaugh/Johnnie Scheid, 550
(Gm 3, 1st) Cleo Travis/Warren Hall, 580
(Gm 3, 2nd) David Yett/Mike McLester, 569
Strike pot winners:
Sam Bowman, David Yett, Randy Travis and Johnnie Scheid
Special Ticket results:
21 Jackpot: Sue Avis (9+7+0=16): No winner
Match Play: Sam Bowman (X - 8 – Out): No winner
Pill Draw: Johnnie Scheid (Needed 4, Got 7): No winner
Waldo: On his first attempt, with the head pin, Richard Payette came as close as any thus far leaving the #1 (required), along with the #2 and #8 so technically, he was just two pins away.
On Richard’s second effort, having the #1 (head pin) removed from a full rack, three pins, the #2, #4 and #7 were left standing for the end result of still no winner, but they are getting closer.
Thunderbird Lanes hosts the Senior 9-Pin No-Tap Colorama every Friday afternoon, starting at 1 p.m.
The event is open to all bowlers with verifiable averages who are age 50 and above.
Yett Rallies for Po-Boy Win
A nice little crowd of 23 bowlers entered into the April 14th Po-Boy event at Thunderbird Lanes the second of a series of many that will run through May.
The field cut to the top 16 for the single elimination bracket, led by youth bowler Stephanie McCoy with 517 on scratch games of 236 and 193.
Andrea Halstead was second with 494 that included a 256 game and Blaine McKinney started with a 246 game to aid in a third place seating with 491.
The remaining field included Kellan Hill, 481, Sam Bowman, 459, Tony Faustner, 456, David Yett, 451, John Troutman, 449, Troy Hardin and Phil Kilmartin, 430, Mark Hill, 429, Craig Foster, 425, Robert Lans-berry, 423, Toby Franco, 420, Demarco Coleman, 418 and Matt Ray, 413.
High scratch game winners after the two-game qualifier were Mark Hill (248) and Kellan Hill (237) for game one and Andrea Halstead (256) and Kellan Hill (244) for game two.
Highlighting the round of 16, there was a tough fight between the top and bottom seeds McCoy and Ray where Ray advanced 264–256.
Lansberry rolled a nice 231 scratch game to advance over Kellan Hill, 296-258, Hardin posted the high game of the night of 268 to get the win over Troutman and Yett and Kilmartin went to a 9th and 10th frame roll off after tying with 205.
Kilmartin was pretty confident with a respectable 9-spare-strike-strike-strike for his effort but then, as those of us who have known Yett for years are well aware, he does not give up.
Pocket, Brooklyn and three more wherever they may land and Yett advances to the round of eight.
Going into the semis, Ray found his groove and moved past Hardin 254-209 and Foster edged out Lans-berry, 223-222.
On the other side, Faustner got the win over Franco 254-243 and in another nail biter, Yett won over de-fending Champ Demarco Coleman, 217-216.
Another rolloff was called for when Ray and Foster tied in the semi final match with 208. No details were reported other than Foster advanced.
And Yett put up a nice 258 scratch score against Faustner to take on one last competitor in the finals.
Craig Foster and David Yett are fairly close in average with Foster getting six pins in handicap difference but even that was not enough as scores reflect that the high rolling action was gone for both of these bowlers but they had a good run.
Yett ended up with 189 scratch, Foster rolled 153 scratch and the bottom line reads, David Yett claims second Spring Po-Boy Title, beating out Craig Foster 214-184, handicap included.
The Po-Boy starts at 7 p.m. every Wednesday evening at Thunderbird Lanes.
The cost is only $25 per event guaranteed to pay the top four places.
Early signups are welcome.