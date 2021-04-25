Earlier this month, the Oklahoma Coaches Association released its rosters for its annual All-State game, as well as its girls basketball All-Stars by class, with both featuring plenty of local stars.
The Large School West squad for the All-State game will feature Altus’ 2,000-point scorer Lakysia Johnson and Anadarko’s Kaylee Borden.
The Class 5A West squad featured a trio from Lawton MacArthur’s state quarterfinalist team, with Naomi Smith, Natalie Smith and McKenzie Washington being honored. Lawton Eisenhower’s Mikaela Hall was named to the team, as was Johnson from Altus.
To no one’s surprise, the 4A West girls team was littered with players from Anadarko, with Borden joined by Lexi Foreman and Layni Zinn on the team. Cache’s Kyla Bonnarens also made the team.
Marlow’s Jenna Wade made the Class 3A team, where she was joined by the Comanche duo of Jasmine Francis and Kinley Rendon. Staying in Stephens County, Empire’s Jade Millan and Jaycee Porter made the Class A West team.
A number of area hoopers recently earned all-state honors from the Oklahoma Native All-State Association, which honored the top senior basketball players with Native American heritage.
On the boys side, MacArthur’s Dawsey was joined by Cyril’s Hayden Big Soldier. The girls team featured the Anadarko pair of Borden and Foreman.