While Marlow and Duncan punched their state tournament tickets, other area teams weren’t as lucky.
First starters, some weren’t even able to play on Thursday after Wednesday night’s storms, postponing some regionals a day. Eisenhower was able to play on Thursday, beating El Reno before losing 10-0 to host Piedmont. On Friday, the Eagles duplicated the results, topping El Reno in a low-scoring elimination game, 1-0, earning another date with the Wildcats. Just like the day before, Ike was no match for the senior-laden Piedmont crew, falling 15-0.
Lawton High also was able to start its regional on Thursday, falling 10-0 to host Westmoore before dropping a 9-3 decision to Putnam City.
MacArthur began its regional on Friday with a 6-1 loss to Bishop McGuinness, as a four-run 4th inning for the Irish spoiled Stephen Brown’s start on the mound. The Highlanders bounced back Friday night against Guymon, as Carlton Clark hit his first home run of the entire season and Connor Clark had an extremely efficient outing on the mound, helping Mac eliminate the Tigers, 6-2.
That set up another meeting with McGuinness on Saturday. MacArthur built a 3-0 lead behind a 4th inning that featured a 2-run single by Kage Zeller and a passed ball that allowed Brayden Richard to score. But the Irish hit Mac starter Karson Christian hard in the 5th, with three doubles (plus an RBI single where the batter was thrown out trying to stretch it to a double) leading to five runs. MacArthur tied the game in the top of the 6th as Zeller had an RBI double and later scored on an error. But McGuinness took advantage of two MacArthur errors in the bottom of the 6th, scoring two runs, which wound up being the difference in a 7-5 win.
Elgin began its regional on Friday as well, riding a 13-strikeout performance by freshman pitcher Jace Williams to a 4-1 win over Del City. That night, the Owls faced regional host Carl Albert, and the defending state champions poured on five runs in the 3rd inning as the Titans took a 7-3 win over Elgin. The Owls faced Del City again on Saturday, earning a 10-2 victory, setting up a rematch with CA. The Titans jumped on Nacona Tadooahnippah early, with Carl Albert jumping out to a 5-0 lead with just one out in the 3rd inning, with Damien Callagy coming in to relieve Tadooahnippah. In the 4th, CA quickly loaded the bases, and Callagy hit Mason Novotny with a pitch and walked Luke Stout to bring in two more runs. Sammy Gonzalez’s 2-run double put the Titans up 9-0. AFter Callagy and the Owls were able to cojure two outs, Corbin Davidson then came in to pitch, and had the Titans down to their final strike of the inning but a fly ball to center dropped down and scored two runs. Elgin was eventually able to get out of the inning, but couldn’t generate any runs, losing via mercy rule in 5 innings, 11-0.
Cache was placed in the Blanchard Regional, where the Bulldogs were dispatched by the hosts 14-1 in their opener. The Bulldogs then faced Harrah, and thanks to 3 RBIs each by Reid Lyon and Joseph Rendina-Brown, built an 11-3 lead after 5 innings. But the Panthers nearly erased that lead, scoring 7 runs over the next two innings, but Drake Jones closed things out on the mound, sealing an 11-9 Cache win.
Cache faced Clinton on Saturday, and gave up six runs in the 1st inning. The Bulldogs cut the deficit to 6-4 midway through the 4th, but the Red Tornadoes scored three more in the bottom half of the frame. A four-run outburst in the 6th inning got Cache close, but not close enough, as the Bulldogs fell, 9-8, ending their season.
Meanwhile, Walters lost two games on Friday to quickly get eliminated from its regional in Cashion.