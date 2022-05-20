OKLAHOMA CITY — After an exciting baseball season ended with a local school bringing home its first-ever state championship in the sport, many area teams had players honored by the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association.
The OBCA will host its annual All-State games on Sunday, June 5, at David Allen Memorial Ballpark in Enid. The small-school game will be 1 p.m., the medium-sized schools will be represented at 4 p.m. and the large-school game will take place at 7 p.m. Each will feature players from Southwest Oklahoma.
The small school West roster features a pair of local pitchers who helped lead their teams to their respective state tournaments: Reydon Register of Sterling and Drew Woods of Fort Cobb-Broxton. Sterling made the state quarterfinals in Class A, while Fort Cobb fell in the Class B title game.
The middle West team features the Marlow duo of infielder Brennan Morgan and outfielder Kole Seeley. The West team will also be coached by Marlow coach John Morgan. The Outlaws enjoyed a tremendous season, making their second consecutive trip to the state semifinals.
The large West team was a hard roster to make, with just one local player making it, state championship game hero Trevyn Stewart of the Class 5A state champion Duncan Demons selected as the team’s first baseman.
The OBCA also released its All-Star teams by classification on Thursday, with plenty of local representation. The Class 5A West roster features Lawton Eisenhower seniors Justin Strickland and Will Trachte, as well as Elgin’s Phillip Pryor, with Duncan’s Stewart and Peyton Roberson also making the 5A squad.
The Class 4A West features three Marlow players, including Seeley and Morgan, who were joined by Will Bergner. The Class 3A West team featured just one local player, Comanche’s Bryson Evans.
The Class A West All-Star team featured Register from Sterling, along with Kaleb Kimball of Fletcher. Fort Cobb’s Woods was named to the Class B West All-Star team.