Several players — as well as a coach — from Lawton and Comanche County were honored when the Oklahoma Baseball Coaches Association released the rosters for its 2nd annual All-State Game on Thursday, recognizing the accomplishments of the top senior baseball players in the state. And while the status of the game itself is questionable due to the current situation, the recognition is still permanent.
In the large school division, the West squad will feature MacArthur standout Racer Felter, who is listed as an outfielder, but played shortstop and pitched for the Highlanders in his career. Joining Felter is Eisenhower catcher Ryan Shows, who (provided the game is played) will get to play one more time for his high school coach, as Ike's Jay Vermillion was selected as one of the two coaches selected to lead the West squad.
At the small school level, Fletcher catcher Keegan Amparan and Fort Cobb-Broxton outfielder Brennan Phy represent the area on the West team.