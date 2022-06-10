A number of student-athletes from Southwest Oklahoma will compete this weekend in All-State competitions put on by the Oklahoma Native All-State Association.
Recent high school graduates with Native American heritage are eligible. Thursday’s softball game, held in Okmulgee, kicked off this year’s games. The lone local representative was Cyril’s Alexis Missey. Saturday is set to feature golf matches in Henryetta, a baseball game in Okmulgee, boys and girls basketball games in Okmulgee and a banquet that evening in Okmulgee.
Basketball players selected were Frederick’s A.J. McClung on the boys side and Taygen Marshall of Riverside on the girls. The lone baseball selection from the area was Anadarko’s Karsen Williams.
Cache’s Kallie Delorio will be on hand at the girls golf showcase. And although there was not a scheduled cross country meet, the Anadarko tandem of Elizabeth Saldana and Carmelita Smith were chosen as ONASA girls cross country selections.
According to its Facebook page, the Oklahoma Native All-State Association “was initiated as an organization to support American Indian athletes and highlight their athletic accomplishments during the course of their senior year and to promote their talent and skills before potential college recruiters.”