ARDMORE — Eisenhower’s Jamiya Morgan proved herself to be one of the state’s best sprinters as the senior took home gold in both the 100 and 200 meter dashes at the Class 5A state track meet. Morgan would go home with another first-place medal as part of the Lady Eagles’ state champion 4x100 meter relay team.
Those points helped the Ike girls finish in 3rd place as a team.
Morgan ran the 100 meters in 12.31 seconds, just 0.09 seconds faster than Glenpool freshman Stella Edison. This was after Morgan ran a qualifying time of 12.13, by far the fastest time in the preliminaries. Morgan won the 200 meters with a time of 25.63 seconds.
Prior to either of those events, Morgan participated in the 4x100 relay. Eisenhower had run only the 4th-best time in the qualifying round, but the team of Raniya Cattina, Nyla Williams, Knya Brewton and Morgan as the anchor leg finished the finals with a time of 49.61, earning them 20 team points.
Eisenhower’s Elyssa Quiles had won the 100 meter hurdles event at regionals last weekend, but finished second behind Duncan’s Kindalyn Miller on Saturday. Miller also won the girls long jump with a distance of 17 feet, 3 inches. She finished just ahead of Kendra Harley of Altus.
Eisenhower boys finished third in the 4x200 meter relay, while MacArthur was fifth. The Mac boys also finished fifth in the 4x100 meter relay. Ike’s Jaedan Poahway took home bronze in the discus.
Altus’ Lakysia Johnson took home the gold in the 300 meter hurdles with a time of 46.35. Fellow Bulldog Michael James won the boys 400 meter run and served as anchor leg of an Altus quartet — along with Daylen McCaskill, Tucker Taft and Donovan Bradley — that won the 4x400 meter relay. James also finished third in the 200 meter dash.
Elgin’s Audrey McElhaney finished third in the 800 meters, while the Elgin girls relay team finished second in the 4x400 relay.
In Edmond, Lawton High School had several athletes participating in the Class 6A boys meet, where Josh Bour barely finished second in the 100 meters behind Stillwater sprinter and Baylor football commit Tevin Williams. Bour also finished third in the 200 meters. Bour was part of a relay team that finished sixth in the 4x100.