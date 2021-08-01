Senior student-athletes from Southwest Oklahoma got one final chance to compete this week thanks to the Oklahoma Coaches Association All-State meets and games.
On Monday, the All-State golf was held at Cherokee Hill Golf Club in Catoosa, with Duncan’s Izaac White being the lone representative from the area.
That same day, the All-State swim meet was held in Edmond, with swimmers from the area on both the boys and girls swim teams for the West. The boys team featured Altus’ Kaleb Shive and Duncan’s Mayson Thiebaud, while the girls team featured Duncan’s Hope Swor and Eisenhower’s Emma Burnley.
Eisenhower’s Genevieve Young, plus three more Duncan Demons (Nick Johnson, Brinn Davis and Sydney White) were present on the All-State tennis teams for Tuesday’s event at the University of Tulsa on Tuesday. Later that night, over in Bixby, the All-State volleyball game was held, with Cache’s Gracie Williams on the Small West team.
On Wednesday at Bixby High School, no SWOK wrestlers were on the large-school team, but that certainly wasn’t the case at the small-school level. At 113 pounds was Cache’s Clayton Lane, while his Bulldog teammate Luke Hill was at 132. Comanche’s Lake Epperson was at 138 pounds, with Bryson Hughes (145) and Carson Moore (220) representing the Class 3A champions from Marlow. Blayke Browner from Anadarko wrestled at 182 pounds.
On Wednesday, two girls basketball games were held at Jenks High School’s Frank Herald Fieldhouse, one for smaller schools and one for bigger schools. In the big-school game, Eisenhower’s Mikaela Hall was added to the West roster after initially being an alternate. She joined Altus scoring machine Lakysia Johnson and Anadarko’s Layni Zinn, a fellow late addition who led the West with 11 points.
The following night, boys basketball took center stage at Jenks, with the MacArthur duo of Danquez Dawsey and Brandon Cowan playing for the West in the big-school game. Caddo County rivals Cyril and Fort Cobb-Broxton each had a player elected to the small-school game, with the Pirates’ Hayden Big Soldier and the Mustangs’ Tyson Eastwood taking part.
And finally, Friday evening at Oklahoma Baptist University in Shawnee, several area players were selected to the All-State football game. Lawton High running back Christian Houston made it, and his teammate Romeo Blanton had been selected as an offensive lineman, but missed the game due to injury. MacArthur receiver Nasir Kemper was selected to the game but did not play. Cache quarterback Hunter Glenn was a late addition to the roster. On defense, Marlow linebackers Nate Herchock and Carson Moore (just two days after the wrestling meet) were All-Staters as well.
Also at the All-State football game, two local coaches were honored as regional coaches of the year for their classes. Cache’s Faron Griffin earned the honor in Class 4A, while Bret Tyler earned the recognition in Class 2A.