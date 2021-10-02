APACHE — Nic Lindsey rushed for 178 yards on 32 tough carries, one a touchdown, and Apache quarterback Triton Ivy rushed for one touchdown and threw for another as the Warriors took a 28-6 District A-2 victory over Walters Friday at Chandler Field.
The amazing thing about Lindsey was that he didn’t have a carry longer than 12 yards but he did hit that mark five times. The rest of the time he was just carrying Walters defenders on short runs that seemed to take a heavy toll on the Blue Devils down the stretch.
Apache climbed to 1-0 in district while Walters dropped to 0-1. Apache has a tough road test next week at Mangum, who is now 2-0 in district. Walters has to battle 2-0 Hobart next week.
The Warriors’ offense wasn’t perfect, losing a fumble and throwing three interceptions, but one of those came when a receiver went on a post pattern, not the fade that was called.
“I really thought Triton threw the ball well,” Apache coach Larry McDaniel said. “We had the one obvious bust on a route that cost him one interception and their defenders made a couple of good plays on the other two. But he hit some nice passes that helped us keep the football when we needed to run down some clock there in the second half.”
Not to be overlooked was the Apache defense that picked off two Walters passes and forced a pair of fumbles that the Warriors turned into points. And the Apache defense registered a safety during a second-half surge when the Warriors turned a 12-6 lead into a more comfortable 22-6 margin with 7:45 left in the game.
After the safety, Apache took over at the Walters 43 and proceeded to march downfield on nine plays, the payoff coming on a Dakota Roberts run on a counter over the right side of the line. Ivy ran a quarterback keeper over the right side for the two-point PAT and the Warriors were in complete control.
But for good measure Apache was able to put on a big rush after forcing Walters into a 4th-and-25 at the Walters 25. A host of Apache defenders smothered the Walters punter, giving Apache the ball just seven yards away from paydirt.
Lindsey gained a couple of first-and-goal then Ivy fired a strike to Brayden Curry who found plenty of room on the right side after grabbing the crossing route just behind the Walters linebackers. The PAT kick failed but the Warriors had all they needed.
“Our defense really wanted to get a shutout, but we gave up possession deep once and allowed them an easy chance to score,” McDaniel said. “We got those interceptions and we had some big sacks. Angel Carratini had some big plays there on defense but we had a bunch of guys flying around and making tackles.”
Apache’s defense allowed just 17 yards rushing but Walters was able to throw for 112 yards on 12 of 28 passing attempts.
The Warriors have lost a couple of key players to injuries but several others are coming around after nagging injuries and that has helped the offense.
“We’re starting to get a few guys back but we lost a couple of really good backs but Nic is really doing a good job stepping in there,” McDaniel said. “We hope these reps will get them ready for the rest of the season and by the time we get closer to the playoffs we should have our offense working better. This will be a big game for us at Mangum.
“They have some good skill guys and some speed, so we’re going to have to get another great defensive effort to beat them.”