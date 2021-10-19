Like his father before him, Walter Blackmon prepares for his final year of high school in preparation for the United States Military Academy. It is a life-long goal the MacArthur linebacker has had since he was a child.
“Most people’s home is either OU or OSU; My house is West Point,” Blackmon said. “I’ve been wanting to go to West Point for as long as I remember. It is one of those places where you go, experience it and grow up in the military, it becomes the place to go.”
Blackmon does not have much time to waste. From being team captain the archery team, a part of numerous school clubs, golf, swimming and football, Blackmon remains busy to continue to help his application for West Point. When the craziness settles down and time slows down, the Wichita Mountain Wildlife Refuge is a good place to find Blackmon spending his time.
“I like to go fishing and camping. I lived in a lot of pretty places so it’s been fun to be a part of nature,” he said.
Growing up in a military family, Blackmon has lived in seven different states. Born in Hawaii, Blackmon and his family moved to New York, Rhode Island, Kentucky, Virginia, Texas, back to Hawaii before settling down in Fort Sill prior to Blackmon’s junior year. The move to Fort Sill created new relationships for him that flowed into the locker room.
“We have a small group of kids,” he said. “Alex Brice, Vaughnn Poppe and me live in Fort Sill. Most of our linebackers are from Fort Sill, which is kind of funny.”
In eight grades in Virginia, Blackmon decided to try his hand in the sport. After his father pushed him, Blackmon took the initial interest of football and gave his hand at it. This sparked Blackmon’s ambition to try other sports, like rugby, to help enhance his football performance.
“From the first football practice, I remember walking out to the training camp to learn all the basics. After the practice was over, I remember walking away from practice smiling with the biggest grin on my face, “ Blackmon said.
Apart of his love for the outdoors, archery is sport Blackmon has developed a love for. After the initial interest, Blackmon decided to act and partake in the sport in the same manner he does with most of his sports.
“I came in last year and said ‘Oh, they have an archery team, that sounds like fun; I am going to join that,’” Blackmon said. “It’s mostly how I do my sports. If it sounds like fun, I’m going to try that out.”
As Blackmon prepares for his final year at MacArthur, his plans for West Point post high school is set and stone. In February, Blackmon will receive a packet to being his journey to becoming a West Point cadet. After a vigorous application process that entitled five different 500-word essays, letters of recommendation, transcripts and much more, Blackmon is excited to continue to West Point tradition in the family.
“From other college applications I’ve done, West Point’s is definitely more extensive,” Blackmon said. “It was a lot of writing and turning stuff in. It is a long process but it is definitely worth it. It is an honor to go there.”