Tens of thousands of hunters have headed into the woods this fall and winter carrying their hunting licenses in their back pocket. When hunters purchase a license the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation works hard to make sure sportsmen get their money’s worth — and much more.
When hunters and anglers buy a license, the ODWC can leverage those dollars with federal funding through the Sport Fish and Wildlife Restoration programs. For instance, when a hunter buys a $25 hunting license, the Wildlife Department can leverage those dollars with up to $75 in matching federal funds. They may not realize it, but when a hunter purchases a license they are investing up to $100 or more into wildlife conservation in Oklahoma.
The Sport Fish and Wildlife Restoration programs, also known as the Pittman-Robertson and Dingell-Johnson Acts, are a tremendous example of true partnerships between private industries, state governments, the federal government and hunters, anglers and boaters. Firearms, bows and arrows, fishing tackle, boat fuel and other outdoor related equipment are subject to special federal excise taxes which help fund conservation efforts around the country.
The federal government collects these taxes from manufacturers and the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service administers and disburses the funds to the state fish and wildlife agencies like the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation.
Hunters, anglers, shooters and boaters ultimately pay these taxes through the purchase of products. These same groups benefit from the funds, as states must spend the money on sport fish and wildlife habitat restoration/development, population management, user access and facilities and education.
• The Pittman-Robertson Wildlife Restoration Act was passed in 1937.
• The Dingell-Johnson Sport Fish Restoration Act was passed in 1950.
• Hunter Education and Angler Education were included in 1970.
• Distribution to the states are based on land/water area and license holders.
• Most items, such as firearms, ammunition and equipment are taxed 11%.
• Tax is paid by the manufacturer, not the consumer.
• Since its beginning the program has provided more than $16 billon for wildlife restoration.
• States must provide a 25% match for projects.
• 15% of Sport Fish Restoration money must be used on boating access projects.
• Oklahoma uses nearly $20 million a year of Wildlife and Sport Fish Restoration money.
The funds are used by the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation for a wide range of important activities, including the purchase and maintenance of wildlife management areas, restoration and maintenance of fish hatcheries, user facilities, surveying fish and wildlife populations, and educating young hunters.
For more information about the Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation, log on to wildlifedepartment.com.
Waterfowl Stamp artwork selected
The 2021-22 Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp design competition results are in, and first place goes to Kelly Kadlec of Eagle, ID. Kelly’s portrait of a wigeon will appear on next year’s Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp.
Honorable mentions were awarded to Buck Spencer of Juntion City, OR; Dennis Arp of Culbertson, NE; and Chris Goins of Sheridan, AR.
The Oklahoma waterfowl stamp program was designed to ensure quality habitat for the hundreds of thousands of ducks and geese that migrate through the state. The program, which began in 1980, features portraits of the state’s diverse waterfowl species by the nation’s best artists.
Duck stamp sales help finance many projects that benefit ducks and geese. Since the duck stamp program began in 1980, thousands of acres of waterfowl habitat have been enhanced and restored through duck stamp revenues.
Entries were judged on public input, anatomical accuracy, artistic composition and suitability for printing. The winner and honorable mentions also will appear in a future issue of Outdoor Oklahoma magazine.
The Bufflehead will be represented in next year’s contest and will be featured on the 2022-23 Oklahoma Waterfowl Stamp.
Wildlife Department releases survey results
The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation has conducted telephone surveys of selected hunters since 1986. The results of this year’s survey, combined with previous years allow fish and wildlife managers to suggest season and bag limit changes to help manage particular species.
6,000 hunters were selected for the survey and the ODWC attempted to contact them through mail or phone. After not being able to contact a number of these due to faulty information or other reasons, those willing to participate were surveyed about their hunting practices, harvest success and factors affecting their participation.
Here are some of the results from this year’s survey:
• 63% of respondents hunted last year
• More than 315,000 hunted in Oklahoma last year
• Deer was the most popular season
• Dove and turkey were the next two popular
• Although not considered “wildlife” hunting feral swine was up significantly
• Most hunters hunt on private land (80%)
• 21% of hunters use public land for some type of hunting last year
• 93% of Lifetime license holders hunted deer last year
• 80% of annual or 5-year license holders hunted deer
• Among deer hunters – 83% hunted in gun season, 56% archery and 37% primitive firearm
• 50% of deer hunters were successful last year
• 62% of successful deer hunters harvested a buck
• Less than 1% of deer hunters filled the 6-deer annual limit
• 41% of deer archery hunters used a crossbow
• 88% of respondents have internet access
• 29% of respondents took a new hunter with them