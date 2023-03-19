Going strong

Sage Kimzey is shown during one of his seven world championships he claimed at the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo. Kimzey is entered in the Liberty National Bank Xtreme Bulls coming up March 31 and April 1 at the Great Plains Coliseum.

 Photo courtesy Dan Hubbell/PRCA

Attracted by a record added purse of $20,000, the Liberty Bank Xtreme Bulls event scheduled March 31-April 1 in Lawton has drawn a full field of 100 top bull riders to challenge many of the best bulls in the PRCA.

When the entries closed last week, 111 top Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association contestants had turned in an entry, but only 100 will be competing when the even opens at the Great Plains Coliseum at 7 p.m. on both nights.

