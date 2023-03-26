Attracted by a record added purse of $20,000, the Liberty Bank Xtreme Bulls event scheduled March 31-April 1 in Lawton has drawn a full field of 100 top bull riders to challenge many of the best bulls in the PRCA.
When the entries closed last week, 111 top Professional Rodeo Cowboys Association contestants had turned in an entry, but only 100 will be competing when the even opens at the Great Plains Coliseum at 7 p.m. on both nights.
The event is a project between the Great Plains Coliseum, local business partners and “Mo” Betta Rodeo Company of Apache and Frontier Rodeo Company of Freedom, the PRCA’s top stock contractor the last eight seasons.
Seven-time PRCA World Champion Sage Kimzey leads the field along with brother Trey Kimzey, who has gone to a pair of recent National Finals Rodeos.
Other top bull riders entered include Shane Proctor, four-time NFR qualifier Parker Breding, seven-time NFR qualifier Trey Benton III, Dustin Boquet, Lukasey Morris, former Rangers Rodeo bull riding champion Sterling’s Chauk Dees, JB Mauney, Creek Young, Jeff Askey, Jate Frost, Brandon Eldridge, Trey Holston, Laramie Moseley, Jace Trosclair and many other ranked bull riders.
In addition to the professionals, there will be junior bull riding both nights and those have always been fan highlights since the event was begun four years ago.
In addition to title sponsor Liberty National Bank, vital sponsorships from Coors and Southwest Sales, Billingsley Ford, Boyd Services, On-Point, Lawton-Fort Sill Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Apache Casino/Hotel All-American Car Wash, and Crutcher’s for the West. Tickets can be purchased at Crutcher’s or by going online to Studwire.com
And while the bull riding remains the focus event of the weekend festival, the “Mo” Betta Celebrity Skeet Shoot has been added to the weekend after years of “Mo” Betta owner Maury Tate hosting a celebrity quail hunt.
“The quail population just keeps dropping and fewer and fewer hunters keep bird dogs now, so we decided to change to the skeet shoot event,” Tate said. “We have some great celebrities coming for the event and we think it will only put a brighter focus on the bull riding. We appreciate all these celebrities coming to our area to take part and support this great event.”
Among the celebrities scheduled to compete in the festivities are Dan Quinn, the Dallas Cowboys Defensive Coordinator, PRÇA CEO Tom Glause, and six-time saddle bronc riding world champion Dan Mortensen.
The Washington Commanders will be well represented with defensive line coach Jeff Zgonia, linebacker Kody Barton, and defensive tackle John Ridgeway competing in the skeet shoot both days.
Also taking part from the ranks of the NFL will be Sidney Jones IV, cornerback for the Las Vegas Raiders; Laquon Treadwell, wide receiver for the Seattle Seahawks; former O-State and NFL standout Antonio Smith, and Tennessee Titans Defensive Coordinator Shane Bowen.
The group of competitors also includes actor Tyson Sullivan who first appeared in television shows “Without a Trace” and “Bonnie and Clyde” before playing roles in several films including: Demonic (2015); Double Daddy (2015) opposite Brittany Curran; and “Heist” opposite Robert De Niro and Kate Bosworth.
Rounding out the list of celebrities will be Apache’s own Robert Nunn, long-time NFL and college football assistant who just was named the University of Cincinnati Defensive Line Coach, and Matt Vanderbeek, who got a Super Bowl ring in 1993 with the Dallas Cowboys.
The skeet shoot competition will take place both March 31 and April 1 at 1 p.m. at the Cowboy Church on Highway 62/287 north of Porter Hill or 3 1/2 miles south of Apache.
After Friday’s bull riding there will be a dinner for celebrities, sponsors and those who enter the skeet shoot at the Coliseum Annex featuring the popular Grisselhead Band.
Southwest Oklahomans who want to compete in the skeet shoot can either enter as a single or signup as an event sponsor and be involved with the bull riding and skeet shoot.
The Painted Pony level is $500 and includes a VIP table for six at the Celebrity Auction and Banquet. The Wooden Nickel sponsorship includes two shooters for both days of the competition and two tickets to the banquet/auction.
The Bronze Pony level is $1,000 and includes four shooters at both days of the skeet shoot plus VIP seating at the bull riding and four tickets to the banquet/auction. The Silver Spur sponsorship level includes two tickets to the bull riding, your banner in the arena, six shooters at the skeet shoot and VIP seating at the bull riding, plus six tickets to the banquet/auction.
The Gold Buckle sponsorship at $2,500 includes six VIP tickets to the bull riding and your banner in the arena, six shooters at the skeet shoot and reserved table for six at the banquet/auction.
All of the sponsorship levels include a nonprofit 501-C tax deduction for the Butterfly Ranch Rescue program.
Anyone wishing to assist the effort as a sponsor and competitor in the skeet shoot can contact Maury Tate at 580-512-1791.