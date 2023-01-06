Lawton High School used the hot shooting of Pene Vasiagote who hit six treys, four of those in the first quarter and then used it balance to hold off Midwest City, 83-81, in a dandy first-round matchup in the Putnam City Invitational.

Vasiagote finished with 24 points but it was the balance that carried LHS to the tough win as the Wolverines climbed to 7-0 to protect their No. 4 ranking in rugged Class 6A. The Wolverines are heading into today’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal game against the winner of last night’s late game against either Norman or Northwest Classen Thursday. Also in the PC Tourney, Putnam City West beat Muskogee, 73-51, and Westmoore beat Putnam City, 59-38.

