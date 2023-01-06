Lawton High School used the hot shooting of Pene Vasiagote who hit six treys, four of those in the first quarter and then used it balance to hold off Midwest City, 83-81, in a dandy first-round matchup in the Putnam City Invitational.
Vasiagote finished with 24 points but it was the balance that carried LHS to the tough win as the Wolverines climbed to 7-0 to protect their No. 4 ranking in rugged Class 6A. The Wolverines are heading into today’s 5:30 p.m. semifinal game against the winner of last night’s late game against either Norman or Northwest Classen Thursday. Also in the PC Tourney, Putnam City West beat Muskogee, 73-51, and Westmoore beat Putnam City, 59-38.
“Vasiagote had the hot hand early and the guys were finding him,” head coach Cole Lehr said. “Plus he ran the court and got open for a couple of big transition buckets.”
Vasiagote also had a huge defensive play late in the game.
“We turned the ball over with about a minute left and he made a full court sprint and pinned a shot on the board to keep them from getting an easy one,” Lehr said. “After that we ran a side out play and got the ball to (Tyrone) Amacker in the middle for a bucket and one and then (Davarius) Hardy hit four big free throws for us.”
One of the big assists goes to Frank Rowe who scored 14 in his first game on the floor with the team.
“This was his coming out party,” Lehr said. “He had been hurt but came back just in time and really gave us a lift. Despite the win we still don’t believe we’ve played a full game yet. But while we want to have good flow we don’t want to peak too early because we have a lot of games left but we feel good about our progress.”
While Vasiagote had the hot hand early, in the fourth quarter Tyrone Amacker scored 6, Damarius Hardy 9 to help hold off the Bombers. Vasiagote wound up with 24, Amacker 19, Frank Rowe 14, all those in the first three quarters, and Hardy had 10.
MacArthur girls had little trouble routing Oklahoma City Southeast, 73-15, Thursday but the Mac boys had to work hard to finally subdue Chickasha, 53-37, in the first round of the Midfirst Warrior Classic in Anadarko.
The Mac boys were sluggish in the early going, entering the break in a 19-tie. But Coach Marco Gagliardi made some adjustments on both ends of the court and the Highlanders outscored the Chicks, 34-18, after the break to advance to the semifinals today at 8:30 p.m. against the winner of the late game between Anadarko and Guymon.
The Mac boys won this game with balance as nine players scored including 12 from Javall Coleman and 10 each from Tymacel Taylor and Alton Thomas.
Mac’s girls got production from across the lineup as they put 30 points on the board in the first quarter and never looked back. Alyana Vines led the balanced attack with 13, all coming in the first three quarters. Alysa Mack and Janaiya Fisher each scored 12. Seven other Mac players got on the board as the starters sat the final quarter to rest up for the semifinals.
Also at the Midfirst Classic, Cache boys pulled off an upset, beating Classen SAE, 34-31. That sends the Bulldogs into today’s 5:30 p.m. semifinals against El Reno, which routed Capitol Hill, 91-35, Thursday.
The final two games tonight will match the Mac girls against the host Warriors and the 8:30 p.m. boys semifinal matches the same two schools. Anadarko girls beat a young Cache team, 45-21, while the Anadarko boys beat Guymon, ??-??
Jeff Hart Coliseum Classic
Chattanooga advanced both teams into the semifinals with victories Thursday in the first version of this tournament named after the long-time scorekeeper who died two years ago.
The Chatty boys beat Fletcher, 48-20, and the girls followed later in the evening with a 53-14 victory over Arkoma.
That will send the Chatty boys against Dewar today at 5:40 and the girls will face Dewar at 7 p.m.
The other semifinals have Central and Navajo girls at 4:20 and Central boys against the Arkoma/Ryan winner at 8:20.
Carnegie boys had one of the most interesting wins Thursday, beating Big Pasture, 55-51, to advance to today’s semifinals against top-seeded Apache which beat the OKC Knights late Thursday.
Walters girls had a tough 47-36 win over host Apache to reach today’s semifinals. Walters girls will face Minco today at 5:40 p.m.
The area teams entered in Weatherford took it on the chin Thursday.
Tuttle girls beat Elgin, 60-31, Tuttle boys beat Eisenhower, 45-30, and Weatherford’s girls routed Lawton High, 77-23.