Lawton High School scored on all four of its second-half possessions to rout Putnam City North, 56-17, Friday to clinch a home playoff game in two weeks.

The Wolverines have one more game remaining against Northwest Classen and regardless of that outcome LHS will be the fourth-place team in District 6A(II)-2 and host a team from District 6A(II)-1 in the first round.

Tags

Recommended for you