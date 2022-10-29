Lawton High School scored on all four of its second-half possessions to rout Putnam City North, 56-17, Friday to clinch a home playoff game in two weeks.
The Wolverines have one more game remaining against Northwest Classen and regardless of that outcome LHS will be the fourth-place team in District 6A(II)-2 and host a team from District 6A(II)-1 in the first round.
The Panthers had no solution to stop the LHS offense as it kept finding huge holes up front and Damarius Hardy had a solid game throwing the ball to set up several scores.
But most of the time it was running back Nate Jones who carried 2, 3 or 4 defenders with him on numerous runs Friday.
Pene Vasigote got the first LHS score on a short run, then Hardy hit Tyrone Amacker for its second TD.
Hardy added a short TD run late in the first half, then Vasigote intercepted a PCN pass to set up another score, this one from Jones from three yards out.
The Panthers rallied to score a TD just 52 seconds before the half to make it 28-14.
PCN got three more on a field goal early in the third period before LHS went wild on offense, scoring four more times to erase all doubt.
Hardy scored two more TDs in that surge, Jones added another one and Zane Kukerich tacked on the final TD and Joseph Kim capped another big game with nine PATs.
Eisenhower was unable to get much going against Guthrie, losing a 27-0 shutout on the road.
In Class 4A, Cache saw its playoff hopes dashed in a 35-7 loss to Clinton at the Tornado Bowl.
In one of the most exciting games of the night, Frederick rallied in the second half to edge Lindsay, 21-20, in District 2A-3. The Bombers have clinched a playoff berth but to clinch second they will need to beat Community Christian next week in the regular-season finale.
Clinching the District A-2 title last night was Apache, which routed Empire, 44-0, to wrap up the title. Walters rebounded from its first loss last week to whip Hobart, 45-14, to earn the runner-up spot in that district and the Blue Devils will also host a first-round playoff game.
Tipton also clinched the title in District C-2 by routing Corn Bible, 40-0. And in that same district, Mt. View-Gotebo turned away Geary, 58-24, and locked up the runner-up spot in that district.
Marlow got a big win in Class 3A, beating Plainview, 40-7. Marlow will host Heritage Hall next week for the title in District 3A-2.
Other 11-man scores included: El Reno decked Duncan, 29-7; Metro Christian beat Anadarko, 45-0; Washington beat Comanche, 55-6; Snyder routed Cordell, 62-0; and Mangum edged Carnegie, 21-12.
In Class B eight-man action, Cyril beat back Wilson, 42-26; Velma-Alma blanked Central High, 50-0, Ryan outscored Grandfield, 52-26.