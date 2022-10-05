Turnovers plague LHS
Lawton High School had done a good job protecting the ball for the most part while building a 5-0 record but Friday that was spoiled when Ponca City earned a 24-16 victory to foil the chances of a perfect season.
“We only ran six offensive snaps in the first quarter, we had three turnovers and we found ourselves down 17-0 at that point,” Head Coach Ryan Breeze said. “The first series we had a penalty and then a fumble on our second play. Then in the third quarter we throw an interception. It’s hard to overcame that many turnovers.”
LHS did come back in the second half and after scoring two touchdowns and getting a 45-yard field goal from Joseph Kim, the Wolverines had another chance later in the game but failed to produce any points.
“On that one drive we were about to take it in but we had two holding penalties and we had to use Kim to get the points,” Breeze said. “They stripped a couple of the fumbles and the other one happened when our back was trying to switch the ball to his other hand and let it out of his grasp. Our ball security had been pretty good until that game.”
Northwest next up
The Wolverines will head to Oklahoma City’s Taft Stadium Friday for another District 6A(II)-1 contest with Northwest Classen.
“This is not the Classen of the past,” Breeze said. “Last year they suited up 17 players for our game but this year they have about 40 suiting up so their numbers are getting better.”
And the talent level is higher according to the LHS coach.
“They are a very athletic bunch and they pretty much stay in the spread and throw it a good deal,” Breeze said. “They have a couple of good receivers but from what we’ve seen No. 4 (6-3, 152-pound sophomore Brandon Moore) is going to be a player we have to be around because he is tall and can go up and bring them down pretty well.”
Same goal exists
During the past couple of decades the Wolverines have started 1-1 and found a way to bounce back and get into the playoffs.
“Our goal remains the same; win the district,” Breeze said. “We’ve done that before with one loss and what we have to do is run the table. I think it’s still going to come down to Deer Creek (Edmond), Choctaw and us. We just have to keep getting better and hold onto the ball. We can’t turn it over and expect to beat good teams.”
After Friday’s road game, the Wolverines will host Deer Creek on Oct. 14, visit Choctaw on Oct. 21, visit Putnam North on Oct. 28 and then host Capitol Hill on Nov. 3.
Fine eating for top fans
Most everyone who attends LHS football games is used to seeing John Zelbst and Buddy Braddy on the sidelines and those two made the trip to Ponca City and found some great food.
This writer has probably used several hundred bottles of Head Country Barbecue Sauce over the past several decades but I never knew it was produced in Ponca City by a man named Danny Head.
Head recently sold the company to Old World Spices and Seasonings for a hefty sum and that group announced the production will continue at the Ponca City plant.
Head has a barbecue business next door that was called Head Country but he had to change it to Danny’s Barbecue after the sale was finalized.
“Zelbst and I ate there and it was really good food,” Braddy said. “It was $15 for three meats and all the fixings you could eat.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman