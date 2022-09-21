Looking back
While Lawton High was able to hang on for a 30-16 victory over arch-rival Eisenhower last week, the Wolverines are not totally happy with their effort in that big game.
“We were frustrated that we only scored 30 points,” head coach Ryan Breeze said. “We had a chance to put them away early and didn’t get the ball into the end zone on a couple of drives. They made it a game to their credit.”
Breeze said that while they were pleased with the defense overall, a few mistakes proved costly.
“On those two long touchdown passes we just busted coverage,” he said. “They slipped a guy past us on that one when our defensive backs missed the coverage we had on that play. The other one was when they ran a screen when we had a blitz call, we missed the tackle in the backfield and they scored. That was a great offensive call on their part. Then Ziaire (Walton) had that long run. He’s a great athlete and is capable of doing that at any point if you don’t wrap up.”
Looking ahead
The Wolverines turn their attention toward Putnam City this week with a home game slated for 7 p.m. at Cameron Stadium.
As one might expect, the atmosphere at practice wasn’t as upbeat as one might expect with with a 3-0 record and a couple of trophies sitting in the LHS coaches office.
“We felt like the kids needed a celebration because they’ve worked hard this summer and over these first several weeks, so we let them enjoy it Friday night,” Breeze said. “We got the City Championship trophy and a nice glass trophy from the American Rivalry Series and we let the guys get a picture after the game.”
Breeze said the team didn’t practice well Monday, but with a caveat.
“It wasn’t a great practice but it wasn’t a bad one either,” Breeze said. “We just thought that for a 3-0 team the guys would be a little more enthusiastic Monday but we expect them to pick it up today.”
“As far as Putnam City, they are going to throw the football all around the field,” he said. “They spread you out and throw the football. The defensive line is the strength of their defense. They will basically run a 4-3 and not use a great deal of pressure. They will run a two-deep safety look and try to keep everything in front of them.”
The Pirates are coming in at 1-2 with losses to McGuinness and Muskogee along with a win over Putnam City West. The Pirates had a bye last week.
“That is always a concern when a team has a bye week because they may be changing something but they have been pretty consistent on both sides of the ball but we will be ready for anything,” Breeze said.
Special teams still good
LHS had another solid effort in special teams with kicker Joseph Kim blasting kickoffs into the end zone preventing any Ike returns during the game.
LHS was alert on a short Ike punt that the Wolverines fielded and carried the ball into the red zone where they later scored.
“I think we are always going to have an edge in special teams with Joseph because he is so consistent,” Breeze said. “He gets the ball into the end zone and that is keeping some really good return guys out of the equation.”
One area that needs to improve is punting. Tyrone Amacker started the season as the punter but in recent games Pene Vasiagote has handled the chores.
“We will probably use Tyrone from now on,” Breeze said. “He got in a little slump there and we gave Pene a chance. We know that Tyrone gives us that extra edge there if we get a bad snap and he’s forced to run. He is explosive and there is a good chance he could make something happen in those situations.
--Compiled by Joey Goodman