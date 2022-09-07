Lightning-quick surge
Most coaches will acknowledge that football is a game of momentum and that was definitely the case last week when Lawton High battled Duncan at Cameron Stadium in the season opener for both teams.
The game was knotted at 14-all with just over six minutes left in the half when the Wolverines went on a lightning-quick barrage that all but put the game on ice.
“It was a tight game and Duncan had matched both our touchdowns,” LHS Head Coach Ryan Breeze said. “But we hit that long touchdown pass to Tyrone (Amacker), then Frank Rowe returned a punt for a touchdown and Tyrone has that pick-six. It all happened so fast.”
To make matters worse for the Demons, talented quarterback Chris Kouts was injured and never returned.
“I texted coach (J.T.) Cobble about him and he said it was a high ankle sprain,” Breeze said. “They expect him to be back in time for their (district) game against MacArthur. You hate to see a kid go down like that and I’m glad he will be back this season. He’s tough to bring down and he really makes them a better team.”
Special teams strong
Coach Breeze mentioned the punt return for a touchdown but he was also pleased with many other parts of his special teams success.
“Joseph Kim boomed 10 kickoffs into the end zone; he was perfect in that area and it’s huge for us to keep some of these good return men out of the picture with those touchbacks,” Coach Breeze said. “Plus Kim was 9-of-9 on PATs. We are always going to keep working on special teams because we can always be better. I think we are good with Tyrone (Amacker) as our punter. He is getting better and we just want to keep being focused getting downfield and getting guys around the ball.”
Making the right call
Most high school quarterbacks are limited in their ability to audible on the field but sometimes the right play call might not be just what the coaches wanted.
“I think Devarious (quarterback Hardy) is doing a good job making his reads but against Duncan it was Amacker who saw something and made a change,” Breeze said. “Duncan had been moving their best cornerback to cover Amacker and he saw that defender was on Frank Rowe. So he told Rowe what was going to happen and sure enough, when we snapped the ball that cornerback was running across the field to try and get in position and that’s what happened on that long pass.
“At the time we (coaches) were going crazy on the sideline but it all worked out in our favor. It’s good to know that our guys are seeing things out there and making good adjustments.
“I just think that Devarious and Tyrone have worked together so long they are both very comfortable out there,” he said. “Hardy has thrown the ball really well in summer camp and he threw it well against Duncan. He’s made a great deal of improvement and that makes us a better offense.”
Cramping debate continues
LHS was one of the teams that had no issues with cramps last week against Duncan and Coach Breeze said it wasn’t by accident.
“We really don’t run sprints,” he said. “We just try to break our guys down in small groups and do the running during individual drills. We try to simulate game conditions at every practice and it sure paid off in the Duncan game.”
Breeze is like many coaches who don’t want their players drinking energy drinks or even carbonated drinks during the football season.
“We’ve always just pushed the water and GatorAde,” he said. “It’s worked good for our players. It wasn’t as hot last week as it might be this week but we will keep getting our running in during drills and keep pushing water and GatorAde.”
— Compiled by Joey Goodman