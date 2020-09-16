Defense ‘phenomenal’ against Mac
Lawton High School struggled at times defensively last season but this year that unit has played at a much higher level as the Wolverines have rattled off two impressive wins entering this week’s annual grudge match against Eisenhower.
When asked to evaluate his defense after the Wolverines’ 55-15 victory over MacArthur, head coach Ryan Breeze had a one-word response; ‘phenomenal.”
“We dominated the line of scrimmage against Mac,” Breeze said. “Coach (Carson) Smith has them playing better technique plus they are bigger, stronger and faster. It sounds simple but those guys are just playing harder and dominating up front.”
Breeze said that the offense came up with an 18-play touchdown drive to open the Mac game, including overcoming several penalties. Then the defense did its thing.
“(Dreylan) Swanson gets a big hit against the (Nasir) Kemper kid, the ball flies into the air and Jaylen Amacker goes and gets the interception,” Breeze said. “We have a short field there and go score. Then later we block a punt and go score. When you get that type of dominating defensive play it just fires up everyone.”
Special teams solid
Swanson, who blocked a punt in the Duncan game, got his hands on another punt this past week and teammate Jesse Nabors fielded the short kick and returned it to the Mac 1-yard-line.
Albert Baker bulled his way into the end zone to cap that short drive and run the lead to 27-0.
While Amaker is still learning the finer points of punting, he does have a powerful leg.
“Amaker is a sophomore with a strong leg and as he improves his form he will only get better,” Breeze said. “He’s much like Butch Huskey when he was punting for Ike. Butch didn’t have great form but he had a powerful leg and just crushed the ball.”
Amaker also is helping LHS in other areas.
“He’s starting at outside linebacker and we can see him in a few more years when develops and becomes a real force on defense for us,” Breeze said. “He just has that knack of being in the right place at the right time.”
Penalties hurting cause
Breeze said one area the Wolverines must improve before the district schedule starts next week is penalties.
Against Mac the Wolverines were whistled 12 times for 107 yards in the first half alone. Mac was called for 10 penalties for 77 yards in the first half as well.
LHS was called for eight penalties for 78 yards in the opener at Duncan.
