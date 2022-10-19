Playoff update
Last week, Lawton High School Head Coach Ryan Breeze talked about the playoffs and the Wolverines’ possibilities and after last week’s loss to Deer Creek-Edmond, there are new goals for his team.
“Here is what they will do, the first and second teams in both (6AII) districts will receiver byes in the playoffs while the third, fourth, fifth and sixth teams in both advance as well,” Breeze said. “The third-place teams in both districts will be hosting first-round playoff games and we are now shooting to earn that and what we need to do is win 2 of the final 3 games.”
The Wolverines face a tough road game this week against district leader Choctaw, which has already beaten Deer Creek-Edmond. After that they host Putnam City North and then visit Northwest Classen.
“We really put ourselves in a bad position when we lost to Ponca City (24-16),” Breeze said. “That was a game we should have won but when you spot a team 24 points, you will have a tough time winning. We just have to come back and keep playing hard. We know Choctaw will be a challenge but we should be able to compete with PC North and Northwest.”
Antlers proved tough
Deer Creek-Edmond proved tough for the Wolverines despite playing well for a half, trailing 21-14.
“They were a really solid bunch,” Breeze said. “They weren’t huge up front but they had good athletes on defense. We just didn’t help ourselves. We had mistakes that ruined three good drives for us. A couple came on big sacks and we had an interception that killed another drive as we were deep in their territory and moving the ball well. We have a team that needs to stay ahead of the chains and not be forced into third-and-long situations. We just didn’t play well at times on offense.”
Choctaw scouting report
The Yellowjackets have a totally different philosophy on offense the the Antlers with a good quarterback in senior Steele Wasel.
“Their quarterback has already committed to Akron and he is really good at what he does,” Coach Breeze said. “He is a pocket passer but he is also good at keeping plays alive and running when he sees an opening. They also have a couple of really good skill players who run well, so it’s going to be a challenge for our defense to slow them down.”
Defensively Choctaw will throw several looks at the Wolverines.
“They are primarily a 3-4 team and they have some really good guys along the front line,” Breeze said. “They will bring pressure at times but will also drop back into a 2-deep zone and force you to throw underneath. We are going to have to execute well to move the ball against them.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman
