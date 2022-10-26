Playoff update for LHS
Last week we shared a few thoughts on the 6AII playoff format that has been changed for at least two seasons.
There are just two 6AII districts, each with eight teams. The new format will give byes to the top two teams in both districts. Teams that finish third, fourth, fifth and sixth in both 6AII districts will also make the playoffs.
LHS Head Coach Ryan Breeze is getting his Wolverines ready for Friday’s game against Putnam City North, a game LHS needs to win to aid its goal of hosting a playoff game.
“What they will do is the first two teams in each district get a first-round bye,” he said. “Then third in our district will host sixth from the eastern district. And our fourth-place team will host the fifth-place team from the eastern district. The teams in our district that finish fifth and sixth will have to go to those teams in the eastern district that finish third and fourth.”
Looking back
The Wolverines played Choctaw last week, the team that appears heading toward the title in District 6AII(2) and LHS was unable to get much going while losing 49-12.
“Choctaw is really good,” Coach Breeze said. “They had two good defensive ends and they really did a good job of keeping us from getting outside. One of them, Will Smith goes about 6-4 and 200 and he was offered a scholarship after our game last week.
“We had a couple of good early drives but both times we had to settle for field goals and that’s tough when you can’t get the ball into the end zone.”
PC North solid club
The Panthers, who host LHS Friday, appear to be playing well, owning a 2-3 district mark the same as the Wolverines.
“They are a very athletic bunch with decent speed and some good skill guys,” Breeze said. “They had a good quarterback last season but his dad was the head coach and got fired.
“This season they have been playing two quarterbacks. One is a good runner and they use him in a Wildcat set and the other one is more their thrower. We have to be prepared for both of them. They also have two tall wide receivers so our secondary will have to play well.”
Kim still doing his job
Joseph Kim has continued to be a weapon for the Wolverines with his right foot, kicking two more field goals last week and driving most of the kickoffs into the end zone.
“I think he has now had two or three kickoffs not reach the end zone, but he continues to do a great job,” Breeze said. “He had one not reach the end zone last but the wind was really a factor last week at Choctaw with that north-south field.”
—Compiled by Joey Goodman