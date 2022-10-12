Wolverines' disrupter

Lawton High School nose guard Dallas Ranson works against the blocking sled as he perfects his skills that are needed to stay low and beat offensive linemen from getting to his legs. Ranson and the Wolverines have a tough assignment Friday as they host Deer Creek-Edmond in a key District 6A(II)-2 battle at Cameron Stadium.

Dallas Ransom knows his job description and he’s bound and determined to do just what’s expected of him and that’s to disrupt opposing offenses and cause as many problems for them as possible.

This week the 6-1, 294-pound senior is going to need one of the best games of his career because the Wolverines need to disrupt the Deer Creek-Edmond offense if LHS is going to have a chance at winning the District 6A)II)-2 title, a goal that was set in the summer.

