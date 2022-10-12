Dallas Ransom knows his job description and he’s bound and determined to do just what’s expected of him and that’s to disrupt opposing offenses and cause as many problems for them as possible.
This week the 6-1, 294-pound senior is going to need one of the best games of his career because the Wolverines need to disrupt the Deer Creek-Edmond offense if LHS is going to have a chance at winning the District 6A)II)-2 title, a goal that was set in the summer.
“I started lifting when I was much younger and now I’m lifting weights for a purpose and that’s to be as good a player as I can make myself,” Ranson said. “I started out being a center when I was in Pre-K but they eventually moved me to nose guard,” he said. “I hadn’t lifted at all until I got up here and it’s become a fun thing for me to do. I had a 320-pound bench press; that’s my best lift. I’ve worked out with my friends and I just try to keep lifting and trying to get stronger. I also try to work on improving my quickness.”
He said even his job is geared toward helping him get stronger.
“I have been working construction and I’m not doing the actual work but I help move things around and try to get the supplies into position so they are there when it’s time to start building the walls or whatever else is going up next,” he said.”
Ranson has already decided on his career goals and that’s something that will be work, but also something he loves to do.
“I am going to be an automotive mechanic,” he said. “I’ve always loved tinkering with cars and now I think that is going to be a career I will love.”
And he even has a project car picked out that will keep him busy.
“I want to find a 1970s model Dodge Charger,” he said. “I want to find a big engine for it and then tune it up and make it something that will run well on the road or at a track.”
After a day of working under the hood of that Charger, Ranson will need a good meal and he’s one of those guys who just enjoys Thanksgiving every day.
“I’ve always enjoyed mom’s turkey during Thanksgiving,” he said. “I’m not one of those guys who likes dressing but I love everything else. Mashed potatoes, gravy, all of those things make it a meal that I really enjoy any time of the year.”
Friday night Ranson and the LHS defense will need a supreme effort to stop Deer Creel-Edmond’s offense but for the Wolverines to win the game they are going to need a strong game for the offense.
“Our offense needs to play better and keep the ball away from the Deer Creek offense,” Ranson said. “Our offense needs to be consistent and move the ball because that’s the best way to stop their offense and that’s just to keep the ball away from them.”
The bottom line is simple; beat Deer Creek-Edmond and Choctaw and the Wolverines can still win the district title.
“I think we can win district if we just play hard and not allow them to get their offense going,” Ranson said. “We have some good players on defense and if we play as hard as we can I think we have a chance to beat them. That’s been our goal to win district and the way to do that is beat Deer Creek and Choctaw. It won’t be easy but we can do it if we stay focused and play hard on every snap.”