MOORE — Lawton High overcame a 13-point deficit to earn a 67-56 overtime victory over Millwood in the John Nobles Classic in Moor on Thursday.
Marty Perry’s game-tying basket forced the game into OT. Once in the extra session, LHS dominated the top-ranked team in Class 3A, holding them to just three points, all at the free throw line. But coach Eric Wiley said if his team had played that way to start the second half, there wouldn’t have been a need for overtime.
“We came out flat defensively in that third quarter, we even tried a zone. We came out in the, were aggressive on defense, got some steals and won the game.”
Perry led the team with 16 points.
The Wolverines now prepare for the top-ranked team in Class 6A, Southmoore. That game is set for 8:30 p.m. tonight.
Mac tops Piedmont with tight D, hot shooting
NEWCASTLE — MacArthur used opportunistic defense and hot shooting to oust Piedmont for the second time in 16 days, 75-48, in the opening round of the Sweet Pea Invitational at Newcastle.
“We just played the right way,” MacArthur coach Marco Gagliardi said. “We hunted really good opportunities to trap the ball and when you do that the right way, you don’t give up easy scores.”
In what Gagliardi called one of his team’s best shooting games of the year, Mac was led by Danquez Dawsey, who had 28 points, hitting four 3-pointers. Arzhonte Dallas and Earl Moseby hit three triples each.
The Highlanders now face host Newcastle today.